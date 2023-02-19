NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Monday will vote on almost $1.7 million for improvements on Kerrick Road and Main Street.

The project bid would be awarded to Stark Excavating Inc. of Bloomington for $1,698,279.63.

According to council documents, a bid call was advertised through the town's email list service on Jan. 26 and two bids were received on Feb. 14. The second bid was made by Rowe Construction of Bloomington for $1,773,894.42 but was not accepted.

Work will include new traffic signals at the intersection of Main Street and Kerrick Road and improving 1,200 feet of road leading to the North Normal Warehouse, which is owned by Phoenix Investors, an investment firm from Milwaukee.

The new pavement section on Kerrick Road will have a curb and gutter and will be three lanes wide, with either a middle left turn lane or a bi-directional turn lane, according to council documents.

The origins of these improvements date back to 2007 with the start of construction of the North Normal Warehouse, according to council documents. Construction of the warehouse started in November 2007 and was completed in October 2008.

The town previously approved a tax increment financing district in 2013, according to council documents.

TIF districts are designated by municipalities and use additional property tax revenue generated by rising property values to fund infrastructure improvements and private incentives.

Phoenix Investors acquired the warehouse in 2020 and since has completed renovation and construction of the original warehouse while doubling the size of the building and facilities, according to council documents.

The warehouse and distribution facility are now being used by Rivian.

Normal Director of Engineering and Public Works Ryan Otto said the road project has been planned since the development of the warehouse, and improvements are needed to help the road withstand traffic in the long term.

Per the development agreement with Phoenix Investors, the town is eligible to repay itself up to $2 million for costs incurred for the improvements and any other necessary infrastructure, according to council documents.

In addition, the town received a $600,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to be used solely on this project. The remaining funding will be budgeted from the town's roadway fund.

Construction on the project, if approved, is anticipated to start this spring and is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 1.

Otto said there will be a detour for trucks accessing the warehouse from the east.

The council will also meet at 6 p.m. Monday to view the recommended master plan for the future of Uptown South, the area south of the railroad tracks near Uptown Station, with the consultants from Farr Associates Architecture & Urban Design.

Other business for Monday's meeting includes:

Accepting bids and authorizing a two-year contract with Gulliford Services Inc. and Illinois Portable Toilets Inc. to provide portable toilets and handwashing units for $48,965;

Waiving formal bid process and accept quote to purchase computer equipment from Dell for $87,251.04.

The council meets at 7 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. Council meetings are also livestreamed on the town's YouTube channel.

Photos: Bloomington at Normal West boys basketball.