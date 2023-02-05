NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Monday is expected to approve a housing development at the northwest corner of Parkside Road and Hovey Avenue as well as a new cannabis dispensary on Mall Drive.
Infiniti Pointe subdivision would consist of 400 lots on 72 acres with a mix of single and multiple-family units. The project was previously approved by the Normal Planning Commission on Jan. 5 alongside Carden Springs.
High Haven would be the town's second dispensary after the town's Zoning Board of Appeals previously approved it on Jan. 19. It would be at 106 Mall Drive, which is now occupied by the Mandarin Garden House restaurant near the Shoppes at College Hills.
Both projects have attracted conversation from local residents who said the housing development would take away from the semi-rural character of the area and that another dispensary is not needed for the town.
Infiniti Pointe
The Infiniti Pointe subdivision would be on the old Kruger farm property and is bordered by West College Avenue, White Oak Road, railroad tracks, Interstates 55/74, West Hovey Avenue and South Parkside Road.
“When we looked at this project, the main goal for us was not to distract from what was already happening in the neighborhood,” Krishna Balakrishnan, owner of Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Center and managing partner of Infinitas-Parkside LLC, said during the planning commission meeting. “We laid out the project in a way that the existing neighbors will have similar housing in the background.”
The proposal encompasses existing annexed properties, including the former Kruger Veterinary Clinic and a privately-owned commercial building. Both properties are zoned as general businesses (B-1) and have direct access along Hovey.
Under the commission’s action, almost 25 acres would be annexed and rezoned to single-family residential designation (R-1A) along the east and north stretches of the property. That would provide a buffer to homes adjacent to the property on Sheringham and Widermere drives and along a portion of Parkside Road.
Other proposed zoning designations on the property include:
- Single family residential (R-1B) for 19.7 acres to the west and south of the R-1A zoning
- Mixed residential designation (R-2) for 11.3 acres to the west and south of the R-1B zoning
- Medium density multifamily designation (R-3A) for 16.8 acres along the interstate and Hovey
The 400 lots would be divided into 86 R-1A lots, 75 R-2 lots, 58 R-1B lots and 12 R-3A lots that have an undetermined number of units.
During the planning commission meeting, residents voiced concerns including population density, traffic, storm water drainage and class sizes at nearby Parkside Elementary School.
Town Planner Mercy Davison said the developer plans to have a 6-foot-wide trail around the subdivision that will connect to the interior neighborhood sidewalk.
The detention basin will be designed to sustain a fish population and will have at least two locations to facilitate fishing, according to council documents.
A public hearing on the subdivision will be held before Monday's council meeting.
High Haven
The High Haven dispensary development aims to enhance green space around the property and add a security system with surveillance cameras, alarms and a second delivery area with security fencing.
The Glenview-based business would be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. There would be 27 parking spaces, and entrances on Plaza and Baxter drives.
Residents during the Jan. 19 ZBA meeting said they were concerned the dispensary would entice children to use cannabis, and that traffic in the area was unsafe.
High Haven CEO and founder Mahja Sulemanjee said during the meeting that the Mall Drive location has ample parking and promised that security would verify customers’ IDs twice, once at the door and again when they are checking out.
Dispensary owners and staff would be willing to help families navigate conversations surrounding cannabis through community presentations or meetings, Sulemanjee added.
“We’re doing our best to make sure that we can educate the communities again, to work with the folks ... to find the best property (and) put in the best practices that we can in cannabis,” he said.
Normal already has Beyond/Hello, 501 Northtown Road, which opened in 2015 initially to sell medical marijuana. Beyond/Hello has another location on Veterans Parkway in Bloomington.
Mandarin Garden House, a Chinese restaurant, has operated at the Mall Drive site since 1990, but due to recent hiring challenges, now offers carryout orders only, according to the Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene Facebook page.
Gabriel Judd, chief compliance officer and general counsel with High Haven, said after the ZBA meeting that the owners of Mandarin Garden intend to keep the restaurant open, but in a different location.
Once the special use permit goes through the council, the dispensary owners plan to sign a tentative lease agreement for 10 years at the property, he said.
This would be High Haven’s first Illinois location. Its other location is in Michigan.
The Bloomington City Council previously approved another adult-use dispensary proposed by Project Equity Illinois Inc. It has yet to open at 1006 JC Parkway, near Walmart.
Other business for Monday's meeting includes the following:
- Accepting bids and authorizing a contract with J. Spencer Construction, of Normal, for interior renovation of the Normal Police Department for $89,645
- Awarding a bid for the Livingston Drive, Kingsley Avenue, Apple and Morgan streets water main improvement project to Stark Excavating Inc. for $862,000
- Awarding a bid for the Grandview Drive water main replacement project to Stark Excavating Inc. for $1,270,900
- Authorizing an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation for the milling and resurfacing of Veterans Parkway from Clearwater Avenue in Bloomington to Old Route 66 in Normal, not to exceed $33,925
- Approving a special use permit for rooming house for the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority at 411 N. School St.
The Local Liquor Commission will also vote on two licenses prior to the council meeting. One is for Pizza Payaa, 107 E. Beaufort St., and the second is for JS Quick Liquor, 200 S. Linden St.
The council meets at 7 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. Council meetings are also livestreamed on the town’s YouTube channel.