Under the commission’s action, almost 25 acres would be annexed and rezoned to single-family residential designation (R-1A) along the east and north stretches of the property. That would provide a buffer to homes adjacent to the property on Sheringham and Widermere drives and along a portion of Parkside Road.

Other proposed zoning designations on the property include:

Single family residential (R-1B) for 19.7 acres to the west and south of the R-1A zoning

Mixed residential designation (R-2) for 11.3 acres to the west and south of the R-1B zoning

Medium density multifamily designation (R-3A) for 16.8 acres along the interstate and Hovey

The 400 lots would be divided into 86 R-1A lots, 75 R-2 lots, 58 R-1B lots and 12 R-3A lots that have an undetermined number of units.