Normal to vote on general contractor for ADA compliance work

NORMAL — The Town of Normal’s renewed focus on the Americans with Disabilities Act is culminating in a new transition plan and potentially a general contractor.

“A cross-section of (town staff) leaders have been working together to review all aspects of the town’s accessibility and we will present our plan to the council on Monday,” Town Communication Director Cathy Oloffson said on Friday.

The presentation of the staff’s ADA transition plan will include results of a self-evaluation the town has undergone since 2020 with input from Life Center for Independent Living, a local nonprofit that works to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities. The plan also identifies several areas ranging in scope that need to be updated for ADA compliance, including sidewalks, entryways and communications.

Greg Troemel, the town’s director of inspections, was designated as Normal’s ADA coordinator as a way to ensure issues are addressed in an organized way as they arise.

Oloffson said the 30th anniversary of the law was part of the nexus for this transition plan, but it will act as a “living document” being updated and reassessed as needed.

“It’s not like we’ve been ignoring accessibility issues — we’ve addressed them as they come up — but we knew it was time to take another really comprehensive view,” she said.

The council will vote on a resolution that will secure J. Spencer Construction as a general contractor for the ADA plan.

Oloffson said town staff can address some of the ADA issues in-house, but for more extensive projects that require more attention or resources, having a contractor “helps us address the list as expediently and cost-efficiently as possible.”

The cost to mitigate the ADA issues brought forward in the plan is estimated to cost $400,000, town staff said.

The council is also expected to enter an agreement with Scharnett Associates Architects LLC of Bloomington to design and construct the Children's Discovery Museum's new "Luckey Climber" exhibit.

The contract was previously expected to be brought before the council last month, priced at $77,400, but an increase to $89,400 “reflects changes in engineering fees and professional liability insurance costs,” according to meeting documents.

The museum received a $568,700 grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Public Museum Capital Grant program to replace its existing Luckey Climber, named for the architect who designed the feature that has served the CDM's more than 2 million visitors.

Council will also consider approving changes to the subdivision at the Shoppes at College Hills, “that makes that lot more enticing for potential developers,” Oloffson said.

The resolution would separate the ring road from a lot between Target and Towanda Avenue, which came about after the owner of the Shoppes had discussions with developers interested in the land.

“The Shoppes are marketing their properties and they are really wanting to enhance the marketability of that area,” Oloffson said.

Also on Monday's agenda are the next two phases of the town’s underpass project at Uptown Station, which include a design and engineering agreement with WSP USA Inc.

The town’s share of the Phase II and III costs is estimated at $232,634.31, while the remaining cost of more than $3 million is expected to be covered by grant funding and railroad program funds.

In other business, the council on Monday is expected to:

Accept $139,670 from Otto Baum Co. Inc. for parking garage maintenance services;

Authorize the $37,907 purchase of turf maintenance equipment from Burris Equipment to be used on town athletic fields and golf courses;

Authorize a computer equipment purchase of $84,545.87 from Dell;

Approve an amended site plan for Rivian.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

