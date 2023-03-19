NORMAL — Amid rising inflation and economic concerns, the Normal Town Council is considering one measure intended to provide some relief to residents.

The council on Monday will consider eliminating its vehicle use tax, which could end as soon as July 1. The one-time tax is assessed on residents of Normal and Bloomington who register a newly purchased vehicle or other titled item to an address within either municipality, according to council documents.

This includes motorcycles, boats, trailers and recreational vehicles.

The .75% tax is assessed on the purchase price of the individual item minus any trade-in value, according to council documents. An example town officials provided to illustrate: A resident who buys a $35,000 car that has a trade-in value of $10,000 would pay $187.50, which is .75% of the difference ($25,000).

The town collects the tax for both municipalities and allocates the assessed amount depending on the address where the vehicle is registered, according to council documents.

Annually, Normal collects about $500,000 from the tax, but it costs about $59,000 to administer between invoices, collections and cancellations. The city shares $39,000 of that cost, with Normal covering the rest.

Elimination of the tax will result in the town losing an estimated $360,000 in fiscal year 2023-24 and an estimated $480,000 in future fiscal years, according to council documents.

The move follows recent reports of the town's strong revenue growth, which is in large part due to the community's economic development.

If approved, this will require adjustments to the currently adopted budget and future budgets, but town staff is confident the loss can be fiscally managed, according to council documents.

It is also recommended that the staff continue to collect the tax on Bloomington's behalf until Oct. 1 to allow time for staff work with Bloomington on transitioning the collection process.

Other business for Monday's meeting includes:

Re-establishing the Moratz Façade Improvement Grant program, which could provide support for Uptown Normal business owners to improve their properties;

Authorizing a contract extension with CivicPlus for website services for $33,406;

Authorizing the purchase of eight cardiac monitor and defibrillators from ZOLL Medical Corporation for $371,256.20;

Accepting a proposal from Presidio Networked Solutions Group for electronic storage area network infrastructure for $366,485.55;

Accepting a proposal from Scientel Solutions for a new network design and security measures for $712,727, including an annual service cost for $68,933.

The council meets at 7 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. Council meetings are also livestreamed on the town's YouTube channel.

Share the fun from the Sharin' of the Green Parade Brendan Denison, Linda Bomya Mark Tremper, Sam Hazleton Jeremy Plue, Jenny Lee-Plue Donna Edward, Mary and John Burns Lauren and RC McBride, Neil and Shawn Finlen Maggie Bratcher, Kimberly Lindholm, Jaime Russell, Leah Forrest Kinsella and O’Malley Families Kara and Zach Moffett Prescott family Bicyclists Ellie B and Bella Levine Jeannine Tomlinson, Kelli Kiefer Karen Stailey-Lander with Abbey Barrett Mings helping Emily Mings with her skate Cornbelter crew MIRA DeLong Family Emery, Jada, Frank and Wurth entry Paula Sweeney, Jamie Dorsey Dan Sweeney, Mark Dorsey Ella and Nick Gardner Kathleen Lorenz and supporters Supporting Andy Byars Neil Finlen, Keith Palmgren Scott Whitman, Dick Steffen