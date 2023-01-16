Normal to vote on Carden Springs housing development

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Tuesday is expected to approve a housing development at the northwest corner of Beech Street and Towanda Avenue.

Carden Springs is the newest endeavor for Champaign-based developer Fairlawn Capital, which is responsible for the Wintergreen and Weldon Reserve subdivisions, both in Normal.

The development is planned for 39-acre complex across from the Evergreen Villas condominium complex in north Normal and would offer 477 units with an array of amenities. Rentals are estimated between $1,500 and $2,300 per month.

As part of the agreement with the town, the property would be annexed and rezoned to a medium density multifamily designation (R-3A) from an unannexed parcel primarily used for agriculture.

The Normal Planning Commission approved the housing development during a Jan. 5 meeting along with another development at the northwest corner of Parkside Road and Hovey Avenue called Infiniti Pointe.

“It began in the context of what we all see in the community,” said former state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, a partner with Fairlawn Capital, during the meeting on Jan. 5. “We’ve got rapidly evolving housing needs and there’s continued questions about how our community is going to address those needs — both for our residents and for the businesses that are here today, as well as those who look to come to our community and want to come to our community.”

Carden Springs will feature 29 garden-style buildings, developers said at the meeting. Seven would be two-story buildings, and the remaining 21 would be three-story buildings. Some would have attached garages.

According to council documents, there also would be a two-story clubhouse with on-site staff, a leasing office, parking, electric vehicle charging, work-from-home stations, an in-ground pool, lounge areas and wellness amenities, including a fitness center, pickleball courts, bicycle storage and repair station, and an internal trail system.

The development would be built in multiple phases, starting with the clubhouse this spring, and construction would continue over four to five years with units becoming available as they are developed, developers said at the meeting.

The council on Tuesday will also consider approving the final plat for the Weldon Reserve subdivision.

The preliminary subdivision plan for this subdivision was approved in September 2022 by the council and encompasses approximately 26 acres on the north side of Beech Street between the Pheasant Ridge Subdivision and the second addition to the Wintergreen Subdivision.

The proposed plat covers under an acre of land and includes three lots along Beech Street to be developed as detached single-family homes, according to council documents.

Other business for Tuesday's meeting includes:

Reporting to receive and file the town’s expenditures for payment as of Jan. 11

Authorizing an intergovernmental agreement with McLean County for Centralized Booking Services

Authorizing an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Bloomington for the Police Shooting Range Facility

Accepting a proposal from Consulting Engineering Inc. for water distribution system leak detection survey services

Approving a reappointment to the Police Pension Board.

The council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. Council meetings are also livestreamed on the town’s YouTube channel.

Carden Springs: Documentation Carden Springs - Planned Unit Development documentation Download PDF Carden Springs Renderings Download PDF