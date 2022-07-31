Normal to vote on ARPA, Uptown Station underpass funds

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Monday will vote on additional funds for the long-awaited underpass project at Uptown Station.

Town Communications Director Cathy Oloffson said the ordinance would authorize a joint funding agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation of up to $4.88 million for both construction phases of the project, which aims to provide safe passage for pedestrians beneath the Union Pacific Railroad.

The project will connect north- and southbound passenger platforms for Amtrak riders and will be accessible for Constitution Trail users.

Uptown South, previously called “Uptown 2.0,” will be connected to the main city core once the underpass at the station is complete. Construction on the roughly $24 million project is slated to begin in the spring and last 18 to 24 months.

Town documents said the 8-acre space is defined by South Linden Street to the east, East Irving Street to the south, the Constitution Trail to the west, and the train tracks to the north.

The agreement provides reimbursement of up to $1.88 million to the town for expenses incurred during the preliminary design phase; over $1.3 million has already been expended.

As for the construction phase, the agreement provides up to $3 million in funding and is part of the 2019 Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program approved by the council on July 19, 2021.

"The grant agreement that we will be executing is almost $2 million more than we had anticipated," Oloffson said. "It's exciting that we are getting that additional funding and we're going to be able to have little bit more cushion in the project budget to offset inflationary cost increases."

The town held a digital community meeting and launched a survey on the project earlier this month.

Also on Monday, the town council will vote to approve $100,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to the Carle Center for Philanthropy to help fund a mobile health clinic.

Similar to a "doc-in-a-box" but on wheels, the mobile clinic will be dedicated to underserved areas of McLean County and will be able to offer almost every health service outside of dental health.

A similar ordinance was passed by the city of Bloomington in June that approved $150,000 in ARPA funds to help fund the mobile clinic.

The initial capital investment is $700,000 to acquire and equip the mobile clinic. It is expected to commence service within the county during the first quarter of 2023.