Normal to vote on almost $4M for water main replacement

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Monday will vote on almost $4 million for a water main replacement along Main Street.

The project bid would be awarded to George Gildner Inc. of Bloomington for $3,942,980.

Town Communications Director Cathy Oloffson said the ordinance would allow for the replacement of older water mains that are negatively affecting residents’ water quality, as well as existing valves, hydrants and water services.

The public infrastructure work would replace approximately 4,920 feet of water main and take place on Main Street from Division to Virginia streets and from Beaufort Street to College Avenue.

According to council documents, these sections consist of 4 and 8-inch cast iron water mains that are substandard and some of the oldest water mains in town. They would be replaced with new 12- and 8-inch ductile iron water mains with new valves, hydrants and water services.

Bids for the project were opened Aug. 30 and the town received two separate bids, including one from Stark Excavating Inc. for $3,960,500.

Although Gildner’s bid was the lowest, the town’s water fund allocated for the main replacements only contains $2,540,000, and to complete the project, a budget adjustment of $1,402,980 will be needed.

Luckily a portion of the project is within the Main & Osage Tax Increment Financing District, and the town anticipates approximately $1.9 million could be allocated to the water fund to support this project.

If awarded, the project would not start until 2023, when materials would be delivered. If the project is delayed, the materials would not be ordered and could take up to 12 months to be ordered.

According to council documents, the Illinois Department of Transportation has a five-year capital plan for road improvements on Main Street, so it is important for the town to proceed with the project before IDOT starts its own project, Oloffson explained.

“This puts construction in 2023 and into 2024,” she said.

Oloffson said residents and businesses could be impacted by the project. Commuters who travel through this section of Main Street may experience delays with one lane of traffic closed in the construction area, she said.

Aside from flaggers on site to temporarily stop traffic for construction workers to enter and leave the site, Oloffson said the town is not expecting full road closures.

Also on Monday, the town council will vote on an ordinance rezoning acres at the southeast corner of Parkside and Raab roads, where the Lofts at Northend are located.

If rezoned, the property will change from a general business (B-1) to a medium-density multifamily residential (R-3A) designation and would allow for multifamily residential housing or duplexes to be developed.

Approved in 2016, the Lofts at Northend is comprised of 6.14 acres of multifamily residential developments at the southwest corner of Raab Road and Trumbull Avenue, according to council documents.

The 3-acre lot was originally zoned for commercial development and has since remained vacant.

The property is an undeveloped part of the Heartland Community College campus and provides adequate utilities and transportation facilities as well as public services. Constitution Trail is also available east of the property.

Other business for Monday’s meeting includes:

Reporting to receive and file the town’s expenditures for payment as of Sept. 14;

Approving the final plat for the fourth addition to Blackstone Trails at the northeast corner of Hershey and Shepard roads;

Approving the final plat for the fifth addition to Blackstone Trails at the northeast corner of Hershey and Shepard roads.

The council meets at 7 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. Council meetings are also livestreamed on the town’s Youtube channel.