Normal to vote on 2022-23 budget, water rate increase

NORMAL — Normal residents will have one last chance Monday to speak on the town’s 2022-23 spending plan.

The Normal Town Council will consider approving the budget that town staff have said reflects the community in “growth mode.”

The total budget for fiscal year 2022-23 up for vote Monday is $161 million, Finance Director Andrew Huhn said. This excludes about $31.7 million of transfers between the town’s funds.

Since the budget was proposed in January, staff have made adjustments that consider an increase in vehicle costs for the sewer vehicle and equipment replacement fund; cost for an additional attorney that is reflected in the general fund; and an expense reduction in the capital projects fund to eliminate the National Fitness Campaign project.

Other adjustments had “little to no impact on the applicable fund,” according to council documents.

The changes result in a net decrease of $250,818 in the fund balance.

A public hearing on the budget, which takes effect April 1, will begin Monday's council meeting at 7 p.m. on the fourth floor of Uptown Station.

Town Communication Director Cathy Oloffson said the proposed spending plan for 2022-23 and the next five years includes $158 million in capital spending on 406 projects, including water, sewer, roads and other areas.

A 2% water rate increase is also on the agenda for Monday as part of a series of planned increases that began several years ago.

The rate increase is recommended by town staff to “offset cost increases of the water utility and to help keep the Town’s water system in a financial position to meet the operational and capital needs the system demands,” according to council documents.

The increase is expected to result in an estimated $186,500 of additional revenue for the water fund, and the average Normal household will see a 90 cent increase for monthly water costs, or $10.80 for a year, town staff said.

Huhn previously said the water department will be working with a consultant to study water rates and determine how to increase the department’s reserve to align with the town’s financial goals.

In other business, the council is expected to approve a motion to initiate zoning text amendments that would codify regulation for solar and wind energy facilities.

Oloffson said the town zoning code does not have existing regulations for the installation of such facilities, and requests have thus far been addressed on a case-by-case basis.

Town staff expect these requests to increase in frequency, “and it would be beneficial to have standards in place.”

With this motion, the council would ask the Planning Commission to hold a public hearing and render a recommendation back to council.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.