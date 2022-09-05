Normal to revisit Wintergreen subdivision rezoning, development plans

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council will vote again Tuesday on rezoning property and a preliminary development plan for the Wintergreen subdivision following revisions made after public backlash.

Council did not vote on the proposed ordinance during its Aug. 15 meeting after Champaign-based developer Fairlawn Capital requested that the two line items be pulled from the agenda.

Wintergreen, which encompasses roughly 26 acres, is north of Raab Road and west of Towanda Avenue. The rezoning ordinance would change the approximately 4-acre portion of Wintergreen from a single-family residential area (R-1) to a mixed residential designation (R-2).

The preliminary development plan would allow for the developer to build out the remainder of the subdivision, but with consideration of a few changes made to accommodate neighbors' concerns.

At an Aug. 4 meeting of the Normal Planning Commission, a number of residents spoke about the potential effect on traffic, storm water infrastructure and their property values, according to city documents.

Another concern raised was that Prairieland Elementary School would not be able to accommodate the number of children living in the new area.

According to council documents, the developer said the buildout of Wintergreen has been expected by Unit 5 for many years, and the storm water design will ensure that water will be adequately managed by the detention basin in the northeast corner of the property adjacent to the east.

Following the delay on both ordinances, state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, who is a partner with Fairlawn Capital, held another meeting with neighboring residents on Aug. 30 to make changes to the proposed plans.

According to an email from Barickman, the changes include changing the name of the subdivision from Wintergreen Third to Weldon Reserve, reflecting the middle name of Jesse W. Fell — a Bloomington native responsible for the establishment of communities throughout Central Illinois and founding Illinois State University.

Other changes include:

Providing a natural buffer of arborvitae trees between Weldon Reserve and Wintergreen Two;

Creating larger lots that border Wintergreen Two homes;

Providing a mix of housing styles and designs;

Placing restrictions in any lease to prohibit things such as basketball hoops in front of driveways, secondary structures in yards and above-ground pools.

Residents also asked about extending Bristlecone Drive, which would connect the two subdivisions and reconfigure the road into a cul de sac, or installing a gate between the two communities.

Barickman said they do not support the gate and added that the Town of Normal does not favor cul de sacs due to public safety concerns for ambulances and other emergency service vehicles to quickly enter and exit subdivisions.

"The town also favors subdivisions having multiple access points, and if Bristlecone became a cul-de-sac, Wintergreen (Two) homeowners would be left with only one access point," Barickman said.

Both parties have talked about additional changes to configure lots in Weldon Reserve and are putting their intent in writing so homeowners know about the future of the project.

The subdivision was annexed into Normal in 2001 as part of an agreement with the Raycraft family, according to council documents.

The most recently approved plat within Wintergreen occurred in 2007, with the platting of 57 detached single-family lots, mostly north of Beech Street. The original plan deviated and converted Pfitzer Road into a cul de sac, and five lots from zero-lot-line homes into detached homes.

The following year, zoning in the area changed to a single-family residential designation from Beech Street to the interstate, leaving no mixed residential zoning in place, but that annexation agreement expired in 2016.

The new preliminary subdivision plan is similar to the original plan in that it proposes single-family detached home lots for the bulk of the area with a strip of attached, zero-lot-line homes adjacent to or near the interstate, according to council documents.

There are two differences between this proposal and the original plan, including the roadways being re-aligned and lots north of Beech Street having an average size of 7,200 to 8,000 square feet. The original plan had the average lot sizes ranging from 8,700 to 10,500 square feet.

Because of this, the current plan calls for a total of 285 lots — 259 detached and 26 attached — to the subdivision, which is four more than the original.

The price points for each property are likely to start at $319,000.

Other business for Tuesday's meeting includes:

Reporting to receive and file the town's expenditures for payment as of Aug. 31;

Adopting the McLean County Multi-Jurisdictional All Hazards Mitigation Plan;

Waiving the formal bidding process and executing a three-year agreement with All City Management Services Inc. for school crossing guard management services;

Authorizing an agreement for preliminary engineering services with Norfolk Southern Railway Co. for a review of plans and specifications for the West College Avenue crossing project that runs from Rivian Motorway to White Oak Road;

Authorizing an intergovernmental agreement with Illinois State University for fire protection services;

Authorizing an intergovernmental agreement with Illinois State University for landscape waste disposal.

The council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. Council meetings also are livestreamed on the town's YouTube channel.