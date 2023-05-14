NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Monday is expected to vote on additions to the Blackstone Trails subdivision and a new Route 66 roadside attraction near One Normal Plaza.

According to council documents, two additions are planned for the Blackstone Trails subdivision, which is at the northeast corner of Hershey and Shepard roads in northeast Normal. These would be the fourth and fifth additions to the area.

The fourth addition will encompass 4.8 acres just north of the detention basin and will include 20 lots for detached single-family residences, according to council documents. It will also have an out lot that will serve as an easement for utilities, drainage and pedestrian access.

The developer will build a hard-surfaced connection on the out lot from the sidewalk to the trail around the detention basin. The Blackstone Trails homeowners association will be responsible for maintaining pedestrian improvements within the out lot.

The fifth addition will encompass 7.79 acres just north of the proposed fourth addition. It will include 37 lots for detached single-family houses, along with all required right-of-ways for public streets and easements for utilities.

A 25-foot drainage easement will be placed in the side yards between lots 220 and 221.

Both additions were approved by the town council in September, but the development was delayed when the developer did not pay the fees or post a bond within the 90-day period before the council's approval expired, according to council documents.

The developer is now ready to pay the fees and post the bond, and is requesting that the council reapprove both additions.

Route 66

The council also will vote on a new Route 66 roadside attraction on Pine Street, adjacent to the south edge of One Normal Plaza.

Council documents said Normal and other municipalities in McLean County are partnering with the Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau to acquire grants for Route 66-themed attractions along the historic highway, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026.

The installation in Normal would have 8-foot-tall letters spelling "NORMAL," with a 10-foot-tall Route 66 shield at the end. The entire structure would be 43 feet long and would sit on a concrete pad with ground-mounted lights illuminating it.

The planning commission held a public hearing on May 4 and approved the plan with a variance for the height and size, according to council documents.

Road, sidewalk repairs

The council will vote on almost $1.8 million in road repairs on East College Avenue from Blair to Young drives.

The project consists of furnishing all work necessary for the milling and repair of existing surfaces and a overlay of hot mix asphalt.

Work will also include pavement patching, removal of concrete curbs and gutters, and adjustment and/or replacement of various water and sewer structures.

Council documents said the project was bid out to Rowe Construction of Bloomington for a total of $1,795,411.

Funding is available in the roadway fund and the project is the first of three separate projects proposed for the 2023 street resurfacing program, which was presented to the council March 6.

Sidewalk repair work along East College Avenue is already underway, and resurfacing is expected to begin in June with an anticipated completion date of Oct. 15.

Other business for Monday's meeting includes the following:

Authorizing renewal of the town's participation in the Municipal Insurance Cooperative Agency insurance program for 2023-24

Approving recommended Harmon Arts Grant Awards

Authorizing an agreement with the City of Bloomington, McLean County, Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District and the Ecology Action Center for the Tree Corps Program services

Authorizing a contract with The FPI Inc. (Athlete Factory) for services from provided through Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grant funds

Waving the formal bidding process and authorizing the purchase of a Kubota RTV utility vehicle from Nord Outdoor Power for $39,592

Waving the formal bidding process and authorizing the purchase of refuse containers from Schaefer Systems International Inc. for $45,696

Waving the formal bidding process and authorizing the purchase of a Toro Greenmaster Greens mower from MTI Distributing for $55,675

Approving a site plan and a final plat for the Apostolic Christian Church at 4408 E. Raab Road

Appointing members to the Human Relations Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals

The Youth On A Mission Advisory Council, comprised of high school students from Unit 5, will be hosting a presentation.

The council meets at 7 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. Council meetings are also livestreamed on the town’s YouTube channel.

