Normal to host meeting on Uptown South plans

NORMAL — The Town of Normal will host a public meeting for community members to review a potential design concept for the area known as Uptown South.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 on the fourth floor of Uptown Station and will primarily focus on the area south of the railroad tracks.

Uptown South is defined as the roughly eight-acre area bounded by South Linden Street to the east, East Irving Street to the south, Constitution Trail to the west and train tracks to the north.

Town Planner Mercy Davison said town officials have sought to gather public input in a variety of ways. During the upcoming meeting, the consultant team from Farr Associates Architecture & Urban Design will present a preferred concept design based on the feedback that has stemmed from surveys, online and public meetings, she said.

The town council in May approved an $80,000 contract with the consultant to create a master plan for the area. Davison said at the time that the need for the contract was motivated by several factors, including the impending construction of the pedestrian underpass at Uptown Station.

Participants at the Nov. 15 meeting will be able to give feedback on the concept, Davison said. The meeting is expected to last an hour and a half.

The consultant team is also completing market and transportation analyses and reviewing sustainability strategies. Results of those efforts are expected in the coming weeks.

The Uptown South Master Plan project is on the town's website at https://bit.ly/3U9vq6D and provides a summary of project, milestones and additional information about the public process.

Anyone who needs assistance with accessing the event can contact ADA Coordinator Greg Troemel at gtroemel@normalil.gov or call (309) 454-9581.