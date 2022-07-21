Normal to hold digital community meeting on Uptown South

The virtual meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, via Zoom. To access the meeting at that time, visit zoom.us and click “join.” The meeting ID will be 836 7605 8829 with the passcode 390502. A QR code linking to the meeting is also available at normalil.gov under “Town of Normal News.”
Uptown South, previously called “Uptown 2.0,” will be connected to the main city core once the long-awaited pedestrian underpass at Uptown Station is complete. Construction on the roughly $24 million project is slated to begin in the spring of 2023 and last 18 to 24 months.
The 8-acre space is described by town officials as “bounded by South Linden Street to the east, East Irving Street to the south, the Constitution Trail to the west, and the train tracks to the north.”
The area is expected to include a new public plaza on the south side of the railroad tracks that divide the area.