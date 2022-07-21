 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Normal to hold digital community meeting on Uptown South

NORMAL — Normal is hosting a digital public meeting to gather feedback about the future of the area south of the railroad tracks in uptown.

The virtual meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, via Zoom. To access the meeting at that time, visit zoom.us and click “join.” The meeting ID will be 836 7605 8829 with the passcode 390502. A QR code linking to the meeting is also available at normalil.gov under “Town of Normal News.”

Town of Normal public meeting

MEET HERE: The Town of Normal's QR code, linking to the public feedback meeting for Uptown South. Point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.

The meeting will focus on how the community wants to use that area of land known as Uptown South and types of design elements it could feature.

Uptown South, previously called “Uptown 2.0,” will be connected to the main city core once the long-awaited pedestrian underpass at Uptown Station is complete. Construction on the roughly $24 million project is slated to begin in the spring of 2023 and last 18 to 24 months.

Uptown South area

The 8-acre space is described by town officials as “bounded by South Linden Street to the east, East Irving Street to the south, the Constitution Trail to the west, and the train tracks to the north.”

The area is expected to include a new public plaza on the south side of the railroad tracks that divide the area.

'Uptown South': Normal council signs $80k contract for master plan

The public meeting comes after the town launched an online survey to collect feedback on the area earlier this month.

“The public meeting is another way we are encouraging the community to participate so we better understand what people want to see in this area,” said Town Planner Mercy Davison.

The meeting will be recorded and available for replay on the town website.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

