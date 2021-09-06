Normal to hear financial trend report, audit

NORMAL — Over a year into the coronavirus pandemic, Normal's "financial indicators" are performing better than anticipated, town officials said.

Each year the town releases its Financial Trend and Condition report, a tool compiled by town staff to track its various tax revenues, expenditures and community growth.

"There really aren't any surprises there, but some indicators are better than expected," Communications Director Cathy Oloffson said on Friday.

On Tuesday the Normal Town Council will hear a presentation from Finance Director Andrew Huhn on the report, which tracks 34 indicators. Each indicator is rated as positive, negative or unclassified — meaning they do not show a trend that is positive or negative.

Oloffson said the town's sales tax and income tax are performing well, and unemployment is stabilizing. Other tax revenue, such as hotel/motel, is rebounding.

She added that the report will show that the town "is in a good fiscal position with a surplus despite the COVID economy," which is due to the town's conservative budgeting and cuts.

The report will come after a presentation by Jamie Wilkey on behalf of Lauterbach & Amen CPA Firm, on the town's annual financial statements and audit report.

Of the audit, Oloffson said, "It's a clean audit with no findings, so no concerns from the independent review."

Earlier in the meeting the Town Council will consider amending the liquor code to allow the Normal Theater to sell alcohol during private rentals and public events and screenings. The theater currently allows alcohol to be served during catered events.

The liquor code amendment would allow the theater to sell alcohol similarly to the Ironwood Clubhouse. It will also clarify that alcohol may be allowed in the uptown area during approved town events and festivals.

In other business, the council will consider several ordinances and resolutions, including:

A resolution authorizing a contract with Hoerr Construction Inc. for the 2021 sanitary and storm sewer cleaning and televising contract for $1,181,816.30. The resolution includes a budget adjustment.

A resolution conditionally approving the final plat for Greystone Fields Subdivision third addition (Parkside Road).

An ordinance to restrict parking in the first block on the West Side River Landing Street and Montgomery Street south of Shelbourne Drive.

The Normal Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. The meeting will be livestreamed on the town's YouTube page.

