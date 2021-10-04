Normal to consider plan for new home construction at Silver Oak Estates

NORMAL — Demand for new homes continues, now with Normal officials to consider approving another measure that would allow for expansion of a north Normal subdivision.

Developers are requesting conditional approval of a final plat that would expand the Silver Oak Estates Subdivision, which is in the northeast corner of the larger Vineyards Subdivision at the southeast corner of Airport and Raab roads.

Normal approved a preliminary subdivision plan for The Vineyards in 2004 as a 94-acre development. Construction continued through 2016, but slowed for several years. A recent increase in demand for housing has led to added expansion of the subdivision.

In April, developers returned to the council for the third amended preliminary subdivision for The Vineyards.

The latest proposed final plat is the first addition to Silver Oak Estates and will be around 13.8 acres with 22 lots for single-family homes and one outlot for a detention basin.

The Town Council will consider conditionally approving the proposed final plat on Monday.

In other business, the Normal Water Department is recommending the town approve an annual contract for water treatment chemical suppliers. Water treatment chemicals are used to purify water for safe drinking.

In September the town received 15 bids and the department is recommending a contract with various chemical suppliers for an estimated one-year supply of each chemical, according to town staff.

Recommendations for contracts for the following chemicals include:

Mississippi Lime: supply lime for $221.33.

Air Products: supply carbon dioxide for $118 per ton.

USALCO: supply aluminum sulfate for $221.50 per wet ton.

Hawkins: supply phosphate blend for $0.785 per pound; and polyphosphate for $0.785 per pound.

Viking Chemical Co.: supply sodium chlorite for $0.910 per pound.

Pencco Inc: supply fluoride for $0.232 per pound.

Alexander Chemical Corp.: supply chlorine for one-ton cylinder for $1,240 per ton.

Univar: supply sodium hypochlorite for $0.286 per pound.

The Normal Town Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. Meetings are livestreamed through the town's YouTube page.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

