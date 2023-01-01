Normal to consider $175M Community Investment Plan

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Tuesday is expected to approve a Community Investment Plan that spans $175 million in projects.

The plan has 436 projects proposed from 2023 to 2028.

Similar to last year, the town used its interactive mapping tool for the town website to integrate the investment plan into a geographical information system.

Within the investment plan, town staff proposes:

$85.4 million in transportation projects, including the uptown underpass project, Route 66 bike trail and other road improvements;

$31.2 million related to vehicle and equipment needs;

$21.5 million in water distribution projects, including the fire hydrant replacement program;

$17.5 million in sewer collection projects;

$9.1 million in facilities projects, including a new fire station;

$5.7 million in parks and recreation, including tennis and pickleball court renovations as well as Maxwell Park improvements;

$4.3 million in storm water drainage projects.

According to council documents, projects related to transportation increased by $17.8 million since the last Community Investment Plan report, with most of the increase coming from street resurfacing.

The council will consider appropriating $182,310 in motor fuel tax funds to extend the Gregory Street Trail about a mile from Adelaide Street to Parkside Road.

The council will also authorize a proposed agreement with Hutchinson Engineering to provide design services across two phases, council documents said. Phase I includes preliminary engineering and environmental assessments while Phase II will include drainage design, grading details, construction document preparation and other design elements.

The trail is a high-priority shared-use project as outlined in the town's 2020 Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, which was updated in October 2020, according to council documents.

The project is funded by an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation in the amount of $1,205,000 for the design, construction and engineering process, council documents said.

The grant only funds $168,000 of the project amount through a local public agency agreement for federal participation with IDOT on a reimbursement basis, according to council documents.

As a result of this, the council will need to adjust the projects budget by $14,310 with additional money from the town's motor fuel tax fund.

The proposed extension will fulfill underserviced trail access for households on Gregory Street west of Cottage Avenue and will service 423 single-family homes, 26 duplex units and 187 apartments.

Bids for a construction contract are anticipated to be opened in January 2024, with construction to be "substantially" completed in late 2024, according to council documents.

The Normal Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. Council meetings are also livestreamed on the town’s YouTube channel.

