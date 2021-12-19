Normal to consider $157M Community Investment Plan

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Monday is expected to approve a Community Investment Plan that spans $157 million in projects.

The plan includes more than 400 projects proposed for the next five fiscal years.

In publishing the plan, the town also rolled out a new interactive mapping tool for the town website that integrates the investment plan into a geographic information system.

Town Communication Director Cathy Oloffson said Normal “has been providing a Community Investment Plan for about 15 years because we wanted to create transparency and educate our residents about proposed projects, but this new graphical tool is much more user-friendly and it's more project-focused.”

The GIS tool is “a lot easier than the old spreadsheet,” and residents can use it to learn more about projects planned across town, including details about funding sources, she said.

“This effort exemplifies the spirit of a smart city project by using the power of data and technology to create more transparency and efficiencies,” said Vasudha Gadhiraju, Normal’s director of innovations and technology.

Within the investment plan, town staff proposes:

$65.9 million in transportation projects, including the Uptown Station underpass project and ADA improvements;

$29.4 million related to vehicle and equipment needs;

$26.9 million in water distribution projects, which include the College Avenue extension;

$16.6 million in sewer collection projects;

$8.8 million in facilities projects, which include a new fire station;

$5.2 million in storm water drainage projects;

$4.4 million in parks and recreation.

Council will also consider an amendment to the zoning code that would create permanent guidelines for the use of outdoor dining within parking areas.

This manner of outdoor dining was initially approved in May 2020 when bars and restaurants could not offer indoor dining due to COVID-19 restrictions. Extensions to the temporary outdoor dining program continued as restaurants saw positive feedback from customers throughout the warmer months.

“Making these permanent guidelines is really in response to the popularity of outdoor dining,” Oloffson said, noting restaurants took advantage of the opportunity to serve customers in this way and residents used the parklet setup, especially in uptown.

The amendment lays out guidelines that include ADA delineation requirements. If council approves the amendment, businesses will be eligible to use up to 10% of required parking spaces for this outdoor dining setup from April 1 to Oct. 1.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

