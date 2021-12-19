Normal to consider $157 million Community Investment Plan

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Monday is expected to approve a Community Investment Plan that spans $157 million in projects.
The plan includes more than 400 projects proposed for the next five fiscal years.
In publishing the plan, the town also rolled out a new interactive mapping tool for the town website that integrates the investment plan into a geographic information system.
Town Communication Director Cathy Oloffson said Normal “has been providing a Community Investment Plan for about 15 years because we wanted to create transparency and educate our residents about proposed projects, but this new graphical tool is much more user-friendly and it's more project-focused.”
The GIS tool is “a lot easier than the old spreadsheet,” and residents can use it to learn more about projects planned across town, including details about funding sources, she said.
“This effort exemplifies the spirit of a smart city project by using the power of data and technology to create more transparency and efficiencies,” said Vasudha Gadhiraju, Normal’s director of innovations and technology.
Within the investment plan, town staff proposes:
- $65.9 million in transportation projects, including the Uptown Station underpass project and ADA improvements;
- $29.4 million related to vehicle and equipment needs;
- $26.9 million in water distribution projects, which include the College Avenue extension;
- $16.6 million in sewer collection projects;
- $8.8 million in facilities projects, which include a new fire station;
- $5.2 million in storm water drainage projects;
- $4.4 million in parks and recreation.
Council will also consider an amendment to the zoning code that would create permanent guidelines for the use of outdoor dining within parking areas.
This manner of outdoor dining was initially approved in May 2020 when bars and restaurants could not offer indoor dining due to COVID-19 restrictions. Extensions to the temporary outdoor dining program continued as restaurants saw positive feedback from customers throughout the warmer months.
“Making these permanent guidelines is really in response to the popularity of outdoor dining,” Oloffson said, noting restaurants took advantage of the opportunity to serve customers in this way and residents used the parklet setup, especially in uptown.
The amendment lays out guidelines that include ADA delineation requirements. If council approves the amendment, businesses will be eligible to use up to 10% of required parking spaces for this outdoor dining setup from April 1 to Oct. 1.
Kelsey Watznauer's most memorable 2021 stories
Simply put, this year was a rush and my head is spinning realizing it's already time to look back on all we've done in the last 12 months.
Now in my third year at The Pantagraph, I was able to produce some of my strongest work — stories that mattered to me and stories I believe mattered to the community. It was (more than a little) difficult to narrow it down, but I've selected four of the heavy hitters and one of my favorite examples of the passionate, interesting students I had the honor of meeting in 2021.
Former Pantagrapher Kevin Barlow and I broke down House Bill 3653, a criminal justice bill that eliminates cash bail in Illinois by 2023.
Karyss Opsal's "Black in America" and "Flower Girl" captured some of the intense emotion the Normal West student felt this year.
One year after George Floyd's last breath, Kade Heather and I spoke with activists and community leaders about his murder, progress and what's next.
Seven LGBTQ+ community leaders lent their voices to these profiles for a Pride Month project by Sierra Henry, Timothy Eggert and me.
Jelani Day's story is not over and we haven't been able to tell it all, but this part, I'm proud to have been able to share.
