Normal to authorize $13.4M property tax levy

NORMAL — Normal homeowners can expect to pay the same property tax rates next year.

The Normal Town Council on Monday will consider authorizing the 2022 property tax levy estimated to be $13,381,652, which is the same as last year's levy.

The levy is expected to remain flat at $1.3606 for 2023. The town's equalized assessed value is estimated at $983,498,480, an increase of 7.25%.

This means the property tax levy funds various municipal obligations, including library and retirement pension costs, but the property tax does not generate enough to fully cover the pension obligation, so the property taxes will be supplemented with other revenues to meet the town's obligations, City Manager Pam Reece previously told the Pantagraph.

Town Communication Director Cathy Oloffson said the council previously approved the preparation of the property tax levy in November, and it has stayed the same since.

The council will also vote to authorize an abatement of $5,073,088 on the levy associated with debt service and funding it through the general fund. This process avoids the collection of property taxes for debt service.

"The council generally wants to support paying debt service from other revenue streams other than property tax," Oloffson said. "This is just their promise to avoid collecting property taxes to pay off debt."

Typically in the past, the council would take some action in January to abate taxes associated with the special service area bonds for the Shoppes at College Hills, Oloffson said.

However, no abatement will be needed, as they paid off their outstanding bonds Dec. 1, and no further action will be necessary.

Other business for Monday’s meeting includes:

Authorizing an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Bloomington, McLean County and the Ecology Action Center for solid waste management services;

Award a bid for a roof replacement of the water department to Western Waterproofing Co. at a total cost of $148,000, and approve an associated budget adjustment of $13,000;

Accept water treatment plant chemical bids.