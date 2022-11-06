Normal to approve flat property tax levy

NORMAL — Normal homeowners are expected to pay the same property tax rates next year.

The Normal Town Council on Monday will consider an ordinance for the 2022 property tax levy estimated to be $13,381,652, which is the same as last year's levy.

The levy is expected to remain flat at $1.3606 for 2023. The town's equalized assessed value is estimated at $983,498,480 an increase of 7.25%.

"We are able to do so because our revenues remain strong, which allows us to use some other revenue sources, in addition to property tax, to meet our pension funding obligations," said City Manager Pam Reece.

This means the property tax levy funds various municipal obligations including library and retirement pension costs, but the property tax does not generate enough to fully cover the pension obligation, so the property taxes will be supplemented with other revenues to meet the town's obligations, Reece said.

Trustees will also hear a presentation from Jamie Wilkie, a partner of the Lauterbach & Amen CPA firm, on the town's annual financial statement and audit report.

Of the audit, Reece said there no findings and that the town had "another clean audit this year."

Next, the council will consider renewing town staff benefits including health, dental, life and Medicare insurance.

The proposed 7% premium increase in health insurance rates, effective Jan. 1, 2023, will result in approximately $13,000 in savings for the fiscal year.

While estimates of a 5% premium increase could cover expenses for 2023, Reece said the town has experienced a couple years of "heavy claim activity" that negatively impacted their health fund reserves.

"By going with a 7% increase, we believe that allows us to start building back our health fund reserves and sets us up to better ride out a future year where claims activity is higher than planned," Reece said.

According to council documents, the town switched insurance carriers last year from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois to United Medical Resources to secure the most competitive bids on reinsurance and pharmacy benefit management contracts.

As for new business, the Town Council will consider submitting an application to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for a $500,000 grant in support of crime prevention and community development through the Normal Police Department.

According to council documents, it was recommended that the grant be used to fund equipment, training and educational programming aimed at preventing violence in the community.

Some of the potential equipment needs identified by NPD include a 3D scanner, Point Blank armor plates, trailer surveillance cameras, drone technology, a rapid response trailer, and equipment for school resource officers, council documents said.

Reece said the town is looking at using the grant funds to help NPD provide safe environments during major community events, which continue to grow.

An additional expense would be to support violence prevention programs, but since the grant is not an ongoing revenue source, the town will be mindful of using the dollars for training and engagement opportunities that will help with crime prevention efforts, Reece said.

Other business for Monday’s meeting include:

Requesting permission to close a portion of U.S. 51 for the annual Jaycees Christmas Parade;

Authorizing a contract with Felmley-Dickerson Co. for construction of the Children's Discovery Museum climber platform extension;

Authorizing a contract with Hoerr Construction Inc. for the 2022 Main and Harris sanitary sewer lining for $432,225;

Approving a final plat within 1.5 miles of corporate limits in Armstrong Subdivision, 2514 N. Towanda Ave.

The Normal Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. Council meetings are also livestreamed on the town’s YouTube channel.