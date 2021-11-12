Normal seeks developers for Trail East, Trail West projects

NORMAL — Uptown Normal could be seeing new developments next year after town officials issued a request for proposals Thursday.

Town Communications Director Cathy Oloffson told The Pantagraph, “Prospective developers are very interested in our community,” and after recent attention brought to Normal by the progress at Rivian, especially its initial public offering announcement this week, “developers are looking at all areas of our community.”

That includes Trail East and Trail West, sites with town-owned buildings and parking lots on either side of Constitution Trail’s intersection with uptown.

The request for proposals, or RFP, comes just two months after Iowa-based Bush Development LLC announced the company was pulling out of agreements to develop Trail East and build a four-story building on the site.

After the project was vacated, Oloffson said several developers reached out to town staff with interest in developing both Trail East, at 104 and 108 E. Beaufort St.., and Trail West, at 100-104 North St.

The deadline for the submission of proposals is Dec. 3.

Town staff intend to bring a recommended development plan before the council in early 2022 to “hopefully have this ready for the 2022 construction season; that’s the goal,” Oloffson said.

According to the RFP, proposals must include both areas for redevelopment, which is about 1.85 acres — 1.28 acres in Trail East and 0.57 acres in Trail West.

“The Town acknowledges that the Trail East Plan will be significantly near completion while Trail West will be more conceptual,” the request documents say.

The Trail East redevelopment had been in the works since 2018 but since its proposal, the project was met with a lengthy lawsuit involving a mural at the site and “devastating market and economic conditions,” both of which Bush cited as hardships that prevented the project from moving forward as expected.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

