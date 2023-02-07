NORMAL — Plans for a new cannabis dispensary near the Shoppes at College Hills in Normal have been scrapped.

The Normal Town Council on Monday voted 6-1 against High Haven, which would have been the town's second such business, after residents expressed concerns about the location and its potential impact on children and young adults.

The Glenview-based business's plan, approved Jan. 19 by town's Zoning Board of Appeals, was to open at 106 Mall Drive, now occupied by the Mandarin Garden House restaurant. Whether the company will pursue another site in town wasn't clear Monday night.

Some residents objected to a cannabis dispensary in a busy retail area frequented by youths and families.

"What is our collective responsibility as a community and what is your collective responsibility as leaders to locate these businesses, if we do choose to have them in our town, wisely?" said Jason Damkoehler, lead pastor at Journey Church in Normal. "I want to encourage you (to) look at these college students differently."

Other residents and trustees suggested the traffic congesting that area would only worsen if the dispensary was opened and recommended the owners pick another location.

Greg Troemel, Normal's director of inspections, said cannabis still is a relatively new business territory for the community, but the town follows state laws in terms of a dispensary's proximity to schools, churches and residential areas.

He said the town is already familiar with the traffic patterns there because it's an established retail/commercial area.

Gabriel Judd, chief compliance officer and general counsel with High Haven, said they worked with local real estate agents for months to find a location that complied with all of the zoning requirements for a special use permit and fit within their budget.

"I appreciate that everyone has strong feelings about this and everyone has the right to their own opinions and fears, but they don't have the right to their own facts," Judd said. "And the facts are that this community — the (town) council — approved adult recreational cannabis and you were probably all informed on all of the concerns and facts that went along with that when the (town) council voted six to one in favor of it. The state reviewed this, every community reviews these concerns before they approve or opt out for cannabis."

Judd added his company already has complied with every state law and regulation to obtain a dispensary license, which can be used only in the Bloomington-Normal region and expires on March 19 if a site isn't finalized.

High Haven CEO and founder Mahja Sulemanjee said there were many challenges associated for even being considered in the state's lottery system for the cannabis dispensary licenses, but that has not diminished the company's stance on public safety.

"I'm a female minority leader of our company, a social equity applicant here in the state of Illinois that was awarded licenses after a long battle," Sulemanjee said. "It's been this long wait and we really are a company that has the acumen of knowing how to operate with these businesses and in public safety with the foremost authority for us."

According to council documents, the development aimed to enhance green space around the property and add a security system with surveillance cameras, alarms and a second delivery area with security fencing.

The Mall Drive location has ample parking with 27 spaces and the company promised its security staff would verify customers’ IDs twice, once at the door and again when they are checking out, Sulemanjee said.

"When we put this application in we got a 100% score from the state," Sulemanjee said. "We've been saying the same thing here and we really tried to make sure that we could be as easy and amenable to work with as we possibly could be."

Mayor Chris Koos said the issue of traffic would have to be decided at a later time and the business would be regulated to the same standard as any other dispensary in the state.

"In terms of the morality of this issue, there's some notion that a business like this could be a gateway to improper use. I think we all know that's probably not the easiest way for young people to get a hold of alcohol or drugs," Koos said. "We have to be realistic about what we do with businesses that regulate it and have good intentions as compared to what really happens."

Trustee Chemberly Harris was the only council member to vote in favor of the special use permit.

Normal already has Beyond/Hello, 501 Northtown Road, which opened in 2015 initially to sell medical marijuana. Beyond/Hello also has another location on Veterans Parkway in Bloomington.

The Bloomington City Council previously approved another adult-use dispensary proposed by Project Equity Illinois Inc. It has yet to open at 1006 JC Parkway, near Walmart.

Infiniti Pointe

In other business, the council voted unanimously to approve a new housing subdivision at the northwest corner of Parkside Road and Hovey Avenue called Infiniti Pointe.

The subdivision will have 400 lots on 72 acres with a mix of single- and multiple-family units on the old Kruger farm property bordered by West College Avenue, White Oak Road, railroad tracks, Interstates 55/74, West Hovey Avenue and South Parkside Road.

The project was previously approved by the town's Planning Commission on Jan. 5 along with Carden Springs.

The proposal encompasses existing annexed properties, including the former Kruger Veterinary Clinic and a privately owned commercial building. Both properties are zoned as general businesses (B-1) and have direct access along Hovey.

Under the commission’s action, almost 25 acres would be annexed and rezoned to single-family residential designation (R-1A) along the east and north stretches of the property. That would provide a buffer between multiple-family buildings and homes adjacent to the property on Sheringham and Widermere drives and along a portion of Parkside Road. Other proposed zoning designations on the property include: Single family residential (R-1B) for 19.7 acres to the west and south of the R-1A zoning

Mixed residential designation (R-2) for 11.3 acres to the west and south of the R-1B zoning

Medium density multifamily designation (R-3A) for 16.8 acres along the interstate and Hovey The 400 lots would be divided into 58 R-1A lots, 75 R-2 lots, 86 R-1B lots and 12 R-3A lots that have an undetermined number of units.

The developers have met with neighbors and agreed to implement a 6-foot-wide trail around the subdivision that will connect to the interior neighborhood sidewalk and not connect Colchester and Tewksbury drives.

The wet detention basin will be designed to sustain a fish population and will have at least two locations to facilitate fishing, according to council documents.

In other business, the council:

Accepted bids and authorized a contract with J. Spencer Construction of Normal for interior renovation of the Normal Police Department for $89,645.

Accepted a $862,000 bid for the Livingston Drive, Kingsley Avenue, Apple and Morgan streets water main improvement project from Stark Excavating Inc.

Accepted a $1.27 million bid for the Grandview Drive water main replacement project from Stark Excavating Inc.

Approved a special use permit for a rooming house for the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority at 411 N. School St.

Photos: Normal Community vs. Yorkville Christian boys basketball