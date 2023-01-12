Normal receives $3.5M for road repairs, pathway construction

NORMAL — The Town of Normal has received $3.5 million in congressional funding toward road repairs and construction of a pedestrian pathway along West College Avenue.
"The road is in terrible shape," said Mayor Chris Koos. "This grant helps us implement a complete streets strategy on that road so that the larger freeway would support pedestrian bicycle and automobile use."
The funding was received after Democratic Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin secured more than $182 million through congressionally-directed spending for Illinois projects across the state.
Duckworth said the project has been a priority for the town and will increase pedestrian and bicycle accessibility from low- and moderate-income neighborhoods.
"It's to make things accessible to everyone, and not accessible just in terms of thinking of wheelchair users and bicyclists, but making sure that all residents have an ability to get around, even those who don't have a car," Duckworth said. "What you see is greater economic development, people get more engaged and it's just overall better for the quality of life."
Koos said the town has heard from residents and Rivian employees who use those roads that the streets are difficult to drive on and need to be addressed.
This is also an opportunity to implement bicycle trails and pedestrian pathways in the area, Koos said.
"The larger throughway would support pedestrians, bicycles and automobiles," Koos said. "It's a very difficult road to be on unless you're driving a car."
The town has already finished with phases 1 and 2 of the preliminary design for the project, and is now working on the getting the final design, Koos said.
Koos said the project will then be presented and voted on by the town's council, with an estimated start date for construction taking place in 2024.
The town received an additional $520,000 in congressional funding for an infrastructure study in north Normal looking at the annexed properties there for future growth.
The study will consider adding Hudson to the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District, as the small community is growing and the need for sewers will also grow, Koos said.
John Solberg, co-owner, makes sure to open early on Saturdays and Sundays and any day there are Premier League matches for the soccer community in Bloomington-Normal
D. Jack Alkire
The history of 12 Bloomington-Normal street names
Linden Street
In this November 2017 file photo, traffic moves on Linden Street after the opening of the rebuilt bridge over Sugar Creek north of Emerson Street in Bloomington. Linden is one of many streets named for trees in Bloomington-Normal, a reminder of early Twin Citian Jesse Fell's affection for trees.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Emerson Street
Franklin K. Phoenix named Emerson Street for fellow "radical" of his time Ralph Waldo Emerson.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Prairie Street
In this November 2017 file photo, blazing red trees line Empire and Prairie streets. When Prairie Street was named, its northern end stopped at the prairie, and it was believed this would always be true.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
White Place
S.R. White laid out White Place, North Clinton Boulevard and Fell Avenue in 1898, aiming for the neighborhoods to hold “several fine residences” with “new streets, elegant pavements and improvements.”
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Boardwalk Circle
The Park Place Subdivision in west Bloomington, and part of Normal, has several streets named for tiles on the iconic Monopoly board game.
ROBYN SKAGGS, THE PANTAGRAPH
Empire Street
Empire Street was named for a large factory in town called The Empire Works.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Belt Avenue
Normal’s place in Steak ‘n Shake history is cemented with this street named for A.H. “Gus” Belt, who founded the restaurant chain in Normal in 1934.
Google Maps
Allin Street
Bloomington might not exist if it weren’t for James Allin, who donated the original 25 acres of land that became the city. He would go on to name Catherine and Livingston streets for his wife, Catherine Livingston Allin, and Lee Street for his son, Lee Allin.
ROBYN SKAGGS, THE PANTAGRAPH
Willedrob Road
Developer Bill Brady Jr.’s father, William Brady Sr., came up with the name "Willedrob" by combining parts of his three sons’ names: William, Edward and Robert.
ROBYN SKAGGS, THE PANTAGRAPH
Yotzonot Drive
Yotzonot Drive comes from the Mayan language and means “place of well-being or prosperity.” Apparently, the developer of this neighborhood also owned property in the Mexican state of Yucatan, home to a town and a cenote bearing the name “Yokdzonot.”
ROBYN SKAGGS, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hershey Road
Pavement patches could been seen in March 2014 on southbound Hershey Road at Lincoln Street on Bloomington's east side. The origin of the name "Hershey Road" is a bit of a puzzler, but we can tell you one thing: It’s not named after chocolate. It may have been named for Dr. L.E. Hersey, who owned a violin school in town and was affiliated with the music program at Illinois Wesleyan University, and his son, Max Hersey, a prominent physician and surgeon — and at some point the road became Hershey instead of Hersey.
STEVE SMEDLEY, THE PANTAGRAPH
Stringtown Road
In this Pantagraph file photo, McLean County Highway Department crews clear debris from beneath the Union Pacific Railroad underpass on Stringtown Road, just west of Old Route 66 on the southwest side of Bloomington. Settlers began making their homes here in the early 1830s. At the time, there was no formal name for the area, so people identified it by looking for the “string of houses,” and it soon became known as Stringtown Road.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
