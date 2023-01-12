 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal receives $3.5M for road repairs, pathway construction

West College Avenue - file

A motorist passes crumbling pavement on West College Avenue between Rivian Motorway and White Oak Road in Normal in this July 2020 file photo. 

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — The Town of Normal has received $3.5 million in congressional funding toward road repairs and construction of a pedestrian pathway along West College Avenue.

"The road is in terrible shape," said Mayor Chris Koos. "This grant helps us implement a complete streets strategy on that road so that the larger freeway would support pedestrian bicycle and automobile use."

The funding was received after Democratic Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin secured more than $182 million through congressionally-directed spending for Illinois projects across the state.

Duckworth said the project has been a priority for the town and will increase pedestrian and bicycle accessibility from low- and moderate-income neighborhoods.

"It's to make things accessible to everyone, and not accessible just in terms of thinking of wheelchair users and bicyclists, but making sure that all residents have an ability to get around, even those who don't have a car," Duckworth said. "What you see is greater economic development, people get more engaged and it's just overall better for the quality of life."

The focus of the funding will be directed toward the $9.35 million rehabilitation project on West College Avenue from White Oak Road to Rivian Motorway.

Koos said the town has heard from residents and Rivian employees who use those roads that the streets are difficult to drive on and need to be addressed.

This is also an opportunity to implement bicycle trails and pedestrian pathways in the area, Koos said.

"The larger throughway would support pedestrians, bicycles and automobiles," Koos said. "It's a very difficult road to be on unless you're driving a car."

The town has already finished with phases 1 and 2 of the preliminary design for the project, and is now working on the getting the final design, Koos said.

Koos said the project will then be presented and voted on by the town's council, with an estimated start date for construction taking place in 2024.

The town received an additional $520,000 in congressional funding for an infrastructure study in north Normal looking at the annexed properties there for future growth. 

The study will consider adding Hudson to the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District, as the small community is growing and the need for sewers will also grow, Koos said.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

