NORMAL — Dozens of new homes could be built in the Blackstone Trails subdivision after the Normal Town Council's approval of two additions to the area.

The changes would be the fourth and fifth additions to the subdivision at Hershey and Shepard roads on the community's northeast side. They were OK'd at a town council meeting that also featured approval of a new Route 66 roadside attraction and extensive road and sidewalk repair on East College Avenue.

The two additions span 4.8 and 7.79 acres, together creating enough space for 57 detached single-family homes, according to information distributed by town staff to council members.

The developer also plans to construct an outlot that would serve as an easement for utilities, drainage and pedestrian access, the town said. The lot would be connected to the trail around the subdivision's detention basin.

Monday marks the second time the council has approved the changes. They were approved by the council in September, under the condition that the developer pay certain required fees and post a bond within 90 days.

However, town staff said, the project timeline was delayed "for various reasons," and the money was never paid.

"It's not unusual because oftentimes when projects are platted and then the final plans are approved, the developer has to act within a certain period of time," City Manager Pam Reece said. "Sometimes it's contingent on financing and interest rates and things like that."

The developer is now prepared to pay the fees and post the bond, Reece said.

Route 66

The council approved a new Route 66 roadside attraction on Pine Street, adjacent to the south edge of One Normal Plaza.

Reece said Normal and other municipalities in McLean County are partnering with the Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau to pursue grants for Route 66-themed attractions along the historic highway.

The installation in Normal would include 8-foot-tall letters spelling NORMAL with a 10-foot-tall Route 66 shield at the end, according to council documents. The entire structure would be 43 feet long and would sit on a concrete pad with illumination from ground-mounted lights.

The project comes as communities along Route 66 from Chicago to Santa Monica, California, are preparing for the 100-year anniversary of "The Mother Road" in 2026.

"It's going to be a neat, unique experience as Route 66 travelers are coming through the community," Reece said. "I don't know if kitschy is the right word, but it kind of fits, and I think it will fit the overall Route 66 experience and we're convinced it will be a popular photo destination."

Road, sidewalk repairs

The council approved almost $1.8 million in road repairs on East College Avenue from Blair to Young drives.

The work includes milling and repair of existing surfaces and an overlay of hot mix asphalt, town staff wrote in a memo to council.

Work will also include pavement patching, removal of concrete curbs and gutters, and adjustments or the replacement of various water and sewer structures.

Reece said the resurfacing project is one of three separate projects proposed in the 2023 street resurfacing program, which was presented to the council March 6.

The total amount bid out to Rowe Construction, of Bloomington, is $1,794,411 and will be funded through the roadway fund.

Sidewalk repair work along East College Avenue is already underway, and resurfacing is expected to begin in June with an anticipated completion date of Oct. 15.

Youth on A Mission

The Youth On A Mission Advisory Council, featuring high school students from Unit 5 and University High School, delivered informational presentations to council members.

Members Cana Brooks, from University High School, and Shloka Ravinuthala, from Normal Community High School, spoke about what they described as a need for accessible female hygiene products, gender-neutral bathrooms and lactation stations for nursing mothers across the town.

Shreya Nallamothu and Richa Shukla, of University High School, advocated for revised version of the town's 2012 Sustainability Plan that would include a focus on energy conservation, expanding community-wide composting and continuing a relationship with the Ecology Action Center.

"It's great that you've taken issues that are important to you and study the issues that need to be addressed and really eloquently put those forward to us," Mayor Chris Koos told the students.

Trustee Chemberly Harris, who heads the program, highlighted the group's April 19 visit to the Capitol for the Illinois Municipal League's lobby day. There, they met with Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and other elected officials, she said.

"To the young women who presented tonight, I beam with pride because you could be doing thousands of other things and you can get distracted by other things that you all are committed to," Harris said. "Continue to stay engaged, continue to do the work for our community."

To learn more about the Youth on A Mission Advisory Council and apply, visit www.normalil.gov/1447/Youth-on-A-Mission.

Other business

The council also appointed Matthew Coates to the Zoning Board of Appeals and Brian Peterson to the Human Relations Commission. They both will be filling vacancies and their terms expire March 31, 2027.

In other news, the town council did the following:

Authorized the renewal of the town's participation in the Municipal Insurance Cooperative Agency insurance program for 2023-24;

Approved the recommended Harmon Arts Grant Awards;

Authorized an agreement with the City of Bloomington, McLean County, Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District and the Ecology Action Center for the Tree Corps Program services;

Authorized a contract with The FPI Inc. (Athlete Factory) for services from provided through Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grant funds;

Waived the formal bidding process and authorizing the purchase of a Kubota RTV utility vehicle from Nord Outdoor Power for $39,592;

Waived the formal bidding process and authorizing the purchase of refuse containers from Schaefer Systems International Inc. for $45,696;

Waived the formal bidding process and authorizing the purchase of a Toro Greenmaster Greens mower from MTI Distributing for $55,675;

Approved a site plan and a final plat for the Apostolic Christian Church at 4408 E. Raab Road.

