Normal proposes $13.4M property tax levy, keeping it flat

NORMAL — Normal homeowners can expect to see the same or lower property taxes next year as the town endeavors to rates the same.

The Town Council on Monday unanimously voted in favor for preparing a 2022 property tax levy estimated to be almost $13.4 million, which is the same as last year's levy. The 2022 levy is for taxes payable in 2023.

According to council documents, the property tax rate is expected to remain flat at $1.3606 per $100 equalized assessed valuation for 2023. For a home values at $165,000, the town's tax bill would be about $748.

The town projects the town's equalized assessed value — the total taxable value of property — to be about $983.5 million, which is an increase of 7.25%.

"This, of course, is to get authority to prepare" the levy, said Finance Director Andrew Huhn. "We offer this recommendation as part of a process to date and then we will come back at a later date and have it formally adopted but at this time we would be recommending this flat levy."

City Manager Pam Reece said the property tax rate would drop by about 10 cents as a result of the action and the property tax levy will fund library and most of the retirement pension costs for police and firefighters.

Although he voted in favor of the levy, Trustee Stan Nord asked the council if it were possible to lower property taxes for residents and attempted unsuccessfully to make multiple amendments to reduce the 2022 property tax levy by $200,000 and $100,000.

"I guess where I'm going with this is I would like to see us transfer some money from the general fund over to offset the property taxes so we can actually lower them a few $100,000s," Nord said. "Let's return the favor to the taxpayers and reduce their expenses."

Nord said it should be a "small ask" following the council's approval to purchase and add two locally built Rivian electric vehicles to its town-owned fleet.

Trustee Karyn Smith said it would not be prudent to rely on the possibility that other revenue sources could be used because of the uncertainty of the general fund.

"I'm satisfied that we're able to keep the tax levy level and some individuals may see a drop in what they're actually paying," Smith said.

Others, like Trustee Kathleen Lorenz, said reducing the levy could feel like a win, but it may be only a short-term win. She explained that reducing the property taxes could cause a "ripple effect" on financial agencies looking at the council's decisions, including bond rating agencies who evaluate the creditworthiness of the town.

She noted that for every dollar a property owner pays in property taxes, only 11 or 12 cents go to the town.

"The other entities, by and large, are the schools," Lorenz said. "We don't have the majority of power on your property tax bill. Is it in our best interest for you, the taxpayer, to keep our ask the same? You bet, and that's what we're doing here."

"But to willy-nilly ... just pull it down by $200,000, that is very scary policymaking. I was fooled by it once, I won't be fooled twice," Lorenz added.

Law enforcement grant

The Town Council will submit an application to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for a $500,000 grant in support of crime prevention and community development through the Normal Police Department.

"Once we submit the grant application, it would have a detailed description of what it is exactly, how we're looking to allocate the funds and then we would probably correspond back and forth with the state until we add whatever parameters we need to in regards to the grant," said Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli.

The grant will be used to fund equipment, training and educational programming aimed at preventing violence in the community, Petrilli said.

Some of the potential equipment needs identified by NPD include a 3D scanner, Point Blank armor plates, trailer surveillance cameras, drone technology, a rapid response trailer and equipment for school resource officers.

Petrilli said items like the scanner can be used to better investigate vehicle crashes and crime scenes and to better understand certain crimes and situations to better prevent them in the future.

An additional expense would be to support violence prevention programs, but since the grant is not an ongoing revenue source, the town will be mindful of using the dollars for training and engagement opportunities that will help with crime prevention efforts, Reece said.

In addition to the financial trend report, the Town Council heard a presentation from Jamie Wilkey, a partner of Lauterbach & Amen CPA Firm, on the town's annual financial statements and audit report.

The town received an unmodified or clean audit opinion with no findings, said Wilkey.

Other business during Monday's meeting included:

Renewing the employee group health, dental, Medicare, life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance program.

Permission to close a portion of U.S. 51 for the annual Jaycees Christmas Parade.

Authorizing a contract with Felmley-Dickerson Co. for construction of the Children's Discovery Museum climber platform extension.

Authorizing a contract with Hoerr Construction Inc. for the 2022 Main and Harris sanitary sewer lining for $432,225.

Approving a final plat within 1.5 miles of corporate limits in Armstrong Subdivision, 2514 N. Towanda Ave.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect headline regarding the property tax levy. This version has been corrected.