Normal police chief to retire next month

Normal Police Department Chief Rick Bleichner says recruiting qualified minority police officers has become one of his primary goals in staffing the department. Making adjustments to the process, such as doing long-distance assessments to make it easier for candidates in other cities to qualify, has helped the department. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

NORMAL — Normal police Chief Rick Bleichner announced Monday he will retire at the end of April after about 11 years in the position.

He joined the Normal Police Department in 1991.

“I cannot adequately express my gratitude for all the opportunities I have been afforded during my career,” Bleichner said in a statement. “It has been my greatest professional honor to lead the Normal Police Department.”

Rick Bleichner

Rick Bleichner

Bleichner said that after extensive thought, he realized “the time is right” and suggested the department is in good hands.

“The organization has six new recruits preparing to report to the academy at the end of April and I am confident the department is headed in a positive direction,” Bleichner said.

Normal City Manager Pam Reece “will announce plans” for Bleichner’s replacement at the end of March, the town said.

Reece said Bleichner’s ability to build strong community partnerships and his “visionary leadership” will leave an enduring impact on the department and town.

United against brutality

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner and officer Jasmine Johnson address about 75 police and others who joined the department's "United Against Police Brutality" walk across Uptown Normal on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

“He has served with the highest ideals of professionalism and integrity and is a role model to many,” Reece said in a statement. “Chief Bleichner leaves a legacy of leading with humility and a dedication to the importance of mentoring others and promoting a professional culture.”

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

