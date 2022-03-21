Normal police chief to retire next month

This is a developing story that will be updated.

NORMAL — Normal police Chief Rick Bleichner announced Monday he will retire at the end of April after about 11 years in the position.

He joined the Normal Police Department in 1991.

“I cannot adequately express my gratitude for all the opportunities I have been afforded during my career,” Bleichner said in a statement. “It has been my greatest professional honor to lead the Normal Police Department.”

Bleichner said that after extensive thought, he realized “the time is right” and suggested the department is in good hands.

“The organization has six new recruits preparing to report to the academy at the end of April and I am confident the department is headed in a positive direction,” Bleichner said.

Normal City Manager Pam Reece “will announce plans” for Bleichner’s replacement at the end of March, the town said.

Reece said Bleichner’s ability to build strong community partnerships and his “visionary leadership” will leave an enduring impact on the department and town.

“He has served with the highest ideals of professionalism and integrity and is a role model to many,” Reece said in a statement. “Chief Bleichner leaves a legacy of leading with humility and a dedication to the importance of mentoring others and promoting a professional culture.”

This story will be updated.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.