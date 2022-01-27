Normal plans meeting about proposed park on Ziebarth Road

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Normal’s parks and recreation department wants to hear from the community regarding a new park in the works.

A public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Ironwood Clubhouse, 1901 N. Towanda Ave.

Residents are invited to give input on a site master plan for an eventual park development on Ziebarth Road, north of Northtown Road in north Normal.

Watch now: Normal gets first look at 2023-24 budget in economic 'growth mode'

Questions concerning the proposal should be directed to Doug Damery, director of parks and recreation.

Those with disabilities who plan to attend the meeting and will require accommodations, those with questions regarding accessibility at clubhouse and those with limited English proficiency who may need assistance communicating are asked to contact Greg Troemel, the town’s ADA coordinator, at 309-454-9580 or gtroemel@normal.org.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

