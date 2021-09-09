 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Normal Planning Commission to consider truck stop, RV park

  • 0

Monday's opening of a Texas Roadhouse Restaurant on Bloomington's east side comes after nearly two years of planning and construction. It will employ 225 people.

NORMAL — A more than 30-acre Love's truck stop and RV park could soon be underway in Normal, documents show.

Love's Travel Stops and Country Store plans to construct a 9,800-square-foot gas station with an attached Bojangles restaurant, and a 13,000-square-foot Speedco tires shop and RV park at the northwest corner of North Main Street and Interstate 55.

"They're clearly building it to be nice and welcoming," said Town Planner Mercy Davison. "This is something new for Normal."

Download PDF Proposed plans for Loves truck stop

Love's is requesting the town to rezone around 30.5 acres of farmland for the proposed project. Preliminary plans indicate other amenities would include a dog park, splash pad, trail system and RV parking expansion for overnight guests.

People are also reading…

Watch now: Jam out, dance, and sing at Make Music Normal

The Normal Planning Commission will consider approving the rezoning request, preliminary subdivision plan and a site plan for the site during a Thursday night meeting. If approved, the plans will be considered at the next Town Council meeting on Sept. 20.

The Planning Commission meets at 5 p.m. in the Town Council chambers on the fourth floor of Uptown Station.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois attorney general investigating Joliet police

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News