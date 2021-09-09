Normal Planning Commission to consider truck stop, RV park

NORMAL — A more than 30-acre Love's truck stop and RV park could soon be underway in Normal, documents show.

Love's Travel Stops and Country Store plans to construct a 9,800-square-foot gas station with an attached Bojangles restaurant, and a 13,000-square-foot Speedco tires shop and RV park at the northwest corner of North Main Street and Interstate 55.

"They're clearly building it to be nice and welcoming," said Town Planner Mercy Davison. "This is something new for Normal."

Love's is requesting the town to rezone around 30.5 acres of farmland for the proposed project. Preliminary plans indicate other amenities would include a dog park, splash pad, trail system and RV parking expansion for overnight guests.

The Normal Planning Commission will consider approving the rezoning request, preliminary subdivision plan and a site plan for the site during a Thursday night meeting. If approved, the plans will be considered at the next Town Council meeting on Sept. 20.

The Planning Commission meets at 5 p.m. in the Town Council chambers on the fourth floor of Uptown Station.

