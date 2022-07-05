Normal Planning Commission to consider amending temporary sign code

NORMAL — The rules for temporary signs in Normal could see changes after the Town Council voted Monday night to send the issue to the Normal Planning Commission.

City Manager Pam Reece said the proposed ordinance changes that will be sent to the Planning Commission are “staff’s attempt to get the ball rolling.”

The current code differentiates types of temporary signs, including for political campaigns and real estate. Corporation Counsel Brian Day said this puts the town out of compliance based on recent court decisions, namely Reed v. Town of Gilbert, Arizona.

The proposed ordinance eliminates content-based distinctions with the intent to make the code “content neutral,” Reece said.

However, the motion passed over two dissenting votes after concerns were raised about the proposed ordinance town staff drafted extending beyond seeking “content neutrality” and about the Planning Commission’s public input process.

While Day noted some aspects of the proposed ordinance already exist in the town code for temporary signs, Trustee Scott Preston said he believes there are holes and unresolved questions “that I just don’t think are practical, to be honest, in the proposed ordinance, how it reads that’s being sent to Planning. ... I think the additional regulations go too far and are unnecessary.”

He voted against the measure.

Trustee Stan Nord also said he believed this proposed ordinance as written was “too far reaching.”

Within the proposed ordinance, he and Preston drew attention to the size limits (no more than 7 square feet) and display length limits (no more than 84 days in a year), especially in regard to how different entities use temporary signs regularly.

Nord also told the council he was concerned about the public not knowing to whom to provide feedback on the issue as it proceeds to the Planning Commission.

Trustee Kevin McCarthy, who voted in support, said he has encouraged the public to attend the Planning Commission meeting “to express their opinion directly to the Planning Commission as the beginning of the public input process. … There isn’t an ‘either or’ going on here. Citizens get to talk to the Planning Commission and they get to talk to their council members.”

While the proposed language of the ordinance will be sent to the Planning Commission to consider, McCarthy said what goes to the commission may not be what comes back to council for a final vote.

“I don’t want to get bogged down tonight by the details of what we’re sending to the Planning Commission because we don’t know what the Planning Commission’s actually going to hear. Let’s let the public weigh in before we try to weigh in,” he said.

This topic gained attention prior to the meeting, which has already led to some discussions with community groups, Trustee Kathleen Lorenz said.

“This is the opportunity for people and stakeholders with a vested interest in our sign ordinance to step forward into the planning process,” she said. “I think this discussion tonight and the topic itself being on the agenda has helped bring attention to that.”

In other business, the council approved a resolution to use $202,500 of state motor fuel tax dollars for the design of the Franklin Avenue Bridge over the north branch of Sugar Creek.

Town staff reported the existing bridge is in poor condition and the adjacent pedestrian bridge had to be closed for safety concerns.

The designing process is scheduled to begin this year and be completed by 2024.

The project also is supported by a grant from the Illinois Special Bridge Program. The awarded $1.56 million is slated to help pay construction-related costs.

In addition to the grant and motor fuel tax funds, the town’s storm water fund is budgeted to contribute to the project as well.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

