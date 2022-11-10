Normal planning commission OKs plans to redevelop former ISU housing complex

NORMAL — The Normal Planning Commission approved proposals Thursday to rezone and allow for residential housing developments at what had been an apartment complex formerly owned by Illinois State University.

The measure, if approved by the Town Council Nov. 21, would allow for the modernization and refurbishment of the now-vacant buildings at 300 E. Shelbourne Drive, which was purchased by developer 300 Spot Holdings LLC in August for $1,082,500.

The planning commission approved proposals to rezone the 23-acre property from university zoning to a mix of public-use land as well as single-family, medium and mixed residential areas, said Town Planner Mercy Davison.

A preliminary subdivision plan was proposed for the entire 23-acre property, which would include 15 detached single-family homes and 14 attached duplexes on the east side of the property as well a plans for the existing multifamily structures and a proposed detention basin in the northwest corner of the property, Davison said.

"We've already talked about how there's existing public services in this vicinity," Davison said. "We're already picking up garbage and plowing the streets out here so this is an infill development that's an efficient way to grow."

Developers D.J. Powell and Mike Mapes said they plan on developing apartments first and leasing out units as they are built. They hope to develop some of the green space around the property into duplexes and possibly an assisted living facility.

The property, which is located on the northeast corner of Linden Street and Shelbourne, has 14 residential buildings containing 100 existing apartments that include 50 one-bedroom and 50 two-bedroom units.

The proposed plan indicates there will be 150 parking spaces to start but the amount of units requires the developers to have a total of 175 parking spaces under the town's code, Davison said.

Davison said the developers can either rectify this with additional parking spaces, reduce the number of units by eight or ask the town to amend the requirement through a code variance at a later date.

Commissioner Jay Tummala then asked if the developer had green spaces in mind for the area if they plan to not build additional parking spaces.

"What we're going to do with the parking lot in the event that we don't make it is (convert) it into a green space," said Neil Finlen, an engineer and principal at the Farnsworth Group Inc.

Residents at the meeting brought up concerns about overcrowding in local schools in Unit 5 — primarily Fairview Elementary School — and what the developers and the town had in mind for accommodating an influx of students.

Director of Inspections Greg Troemel said the town experienced significant population growth through the 1990s and into the early 2000s, but Unit 5 has since built schools and additions to accommodate more students, including any from this project.

"Around 2007 or 2008, we certainly had a very significant slowdown in (housing) construction," Troemel said. "Most of these subdivisions really didn't build out fully and a good number of them are still fractionally built out.

Schools will always have problems with teacher availability and classroom sizes but the development itself already took in to account the possibility of more families moving to the area, Troemel said.

"I'm afraid we don't have a great answer other than it's a continuous discussion with the district," Troemel added.

In addition to the proposals, conditions were set for recreational amenities, including a playground, park, grill and pavilion that will be installed by June 1, 2023.

The town staff recommended the planning commission approve the developers’ request, noting the area can handle additional traffic, is located in a central area and will provide diverse housing options in town, according to the planning commission’s documents.

Although there is no proposal for the land requested to be rezoned for public use, the developers said the area could be used for developments that fall under such zoning guidelines such as a church, community center or nursing home.

A site plan would be required before any work is started or approved.

The apartments were developed in 1971 by ISU to house graduate students, international students and students with families until it closed in 2017. It was later declared surplus property by the ISU Board of Trustees in July 2021.

Powell said the entire development could take a total of three to five years and the cost of the project is still up in the air.

"There are a few options we have with that so we're not exactly sure how that's gonna play out," Powell said.

The Normal Town Council will vote on the proposals at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 on the fourth floor of Uptown Station.