Normal planning commission backs two housing developments

NORMAL — Two proposed housing developments that advocates say would help ease a local housing crunch were endorsed Thursday by the Normal Planning Commission, but only after one drew complaints from its potential neighbors.

Carden Springs, a 477-apartment, 39-acre complex at the northwest corner of Beech Street and Towanda Avenue, would offer an array of amenities and rents estimated at $1,500 to $2,300 a month. The plan for Infiniti Pointe currently consists of 400 lots on 72 acres at the northwest corner of Parkside Road and Hovey Avenue with a mix of single and multiple-family units.

While the former drew no public comment at the meeting, Infiniti Pointe worried some residents who fear population density and related issues with what is now agricultural land.

"I just get a picture of a large chicken farm and you shove more and more in there," said resident Kenneth Brown. "I think that's what the developers are looking at, to shove more and more people in that area and we don't need that."

Commissioner Mike Matejka noted the body's role was to evaluate whether the proposals meet planning criteria. Whether they should be allowed to go ahead would be up to the Normal Town Council, which is expected to vote on them at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 on the fourth floor of Uptown Station.

"We're limited in what we can recommend on," he said. "In other words, what we can give a recommendation to the council on is, does the proposal meet the requirements set forth in the planning documents?"

Town Planner Mercy Davison said both projects fit within the town's comprehensive plan, which would give them "Tier 1" priority because they would effectively develop land next areas that are already developed.

Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, spoke in favor of the projects. He noted a study projects Bloomington-Normal would need 4,300 additional housing units by 2030, based on April 2021 population estimates cited by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

He added that does not account for potential workforce growth at the Rivian and Ferrero plants.

"It's not just that we need homes in general; we need to diversify our homes," Hoban said. "Because if you look into the housing study, it also mentions that we have more single-family homes being rented than other areas in Illinois or the United States."

Carden Springs

Carden Springs is the newest endeavor for Champaign-based developer Fairlawn Capital, which is responsible for the Wintergreen and Weldon Reserve subdivisions, both in Normal. It is planned for land across from the Evergreen Villas condominium complex in north Normal.

"It began in the context of what we all see in the community," said state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, a partner with Fairlawn Capital. "We've got rapidly evolving housing needs and there's continued questions about how our community is going to address those needs."

"Both for our residents and for the business that are here today as well as those who look to come to our community and want to come to our community," he added.

Carden Springs will feature 29 garden-style buildings, developers said. Seven would be two-story buildings, the remaining 21 would be three-story buildings, and some would have attached garages.

Will Thompson, co-founder and managing partner of Fairlawn Capital, said the rents would be based on the construction cost.

There also would be a two-story main clubhouse with on-site staff, leasing office, parking, an in-ground pool, lounge areas, and wellness amenities, including a fitness center, pickleball courts, bicycle storage and repair station, and an internal trail system. There also would be electric vehicle charging and work-from-home stations.

Eight units are planned for the second floor of the clubhouse.

The development would be built in multiple phases, starting with the clubhouse in spring 2023, said Jim O'Neal, president and owner of O'Neal Builders, which is expected to construct the project.

Construction would continue over four to five years, and units would be available as they are developed, O'Neal said.

As part of the agreement with the town, the property would be annexed and rezoned to a medium density multifamily designation (R-3A) from an unannexed parcel primarily used for agriculture.

Infiniti Pointe

Infiniti Pointe subdivision would be on the old Kruger farm property, which was historically used for agriculture. The property is bordered by West College Avenue, White Oak Road, railroad tracks, Interstates 55/74, West Hovey Avenue and South Parkside Road.

"When we looked at this project, the main goal for us was not to distract from what was already happening in the neighborhood," said Krishna Balakrishnan, owner of Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Center and managing partner of Infinitas-Parkside LLC. "We laid out the project in a way that the existing neighbors will have similar housing in the background."

The proposal also encompasses existing annexed properties, including the former Kruger Veterinary Clinic and a privately owned commercial building. Both properties are zoned as general businesses (B-1) and have direct access along Hovey.

Under the commission's action Thursday, almost 25 acres would be annexed and rezoned to single-family residential designation (R-1A) along the east and north stretches of the property. That would provide a buffer to homes adjacent to the property on Sheringham and Widermere drives and along a portion of Parkside Road.

Other proposed zoning designations on the property include:

Single family residential (R-1B) for 19.7 acres to the west and south of the R-1A zoning

Mixed residential designation (R-2) for 11.3 acres to the west and south of the R-1B zoning

Medium density multifamily designation (R-3A) for 16.8 acres along the interstate and Hovey

The 400 lots would be divided into 86 R-1A lots, 75 R-2 lots, 58 R-1B lots and 12 R-3A lots that have an undetermined number of units.

Concerns about the project included population density, traffic, stormwater drainage and class sizes at nearby Parkside Elementary School.

However, commissioners and the developers said a traffic analysis was conducted by a third-party firm and that Parkside as well as other McLean County Unit 5 elementary schools now have open enrollment, allowing the district to send students to Carlock, Fox Creek or Oakdale elementary schools.

Also, the preliminary subdivision plan includes three individual stormwater detention basins — one of which will be privately owned through a homeowner association — and storm sewers would be required as streets are developed, said Jeremy Schreck, an engineer for the project.

Others residents were unhappy that some multifamily designated properties would be built across from their homes and take away the semi-rural character of the area.

Davison said it is not uncommon for new neighborhoods to be built adjacent to others around town, including apartment buildings being built directly across from single-family residential areas.

"What we see happen over time is that new developments happening throughout the community and people are buying those things and continue to buy the homes in existing neighborhoods," Davison said. "Where you live is an attractive place and will continue to be an attractive place."

Photos: Normal Community at Bloomington girls basketball