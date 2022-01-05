Normal parks department eager to find sponsors for new 'fitness court' after council vote

NORMAL — With a Normal Town Council vote of support, the town’s parks and recreation department is gearing up to gather sponsors for a new outdoor fitness court with hopes to have it installed by the end of 2022.

“I think the next six months will help us figure out exactly how this thing will No. 1 be paid for — what kind of support can we gain from the community through sponsorships — to what’s the programming going to look like and how are we going to get support for that through the fitness community,” Parks and Recreation Director Doug Damery said Wednesday.

The council approved a resolution Tuesday night to participate in the National Fitness Campaign, which is a nonprofit organization pushing to improve health by installing “fitness courts” in communities across the country.

“Initially it looked like we were just buying a fitness center but we are looking at buying so much more than that,” Damery told the council.

The town’s participation in the campaign and the subsequent installation of the fitness court, which is a functional fitness circuit training system of full-body exercises designed for adults of various skill levels and physical abilities, also includes the design, $25,000 in grant funding, support from the National Fitness Campaign in finding sponsors to aid in funding the project and installation guidance.

“Now with that approval (from council), the National Fitness Campaign will now commit their resources to it as well,” Damery said Wednesday.

The campaign also has an ambassador training program aimed at introducing the training circuit to residents as well as a mobile app that provides additional information about how to use the court, workouts and other features.

The parks department will likely seek partnerships with members of the fitness community, like trainers and other staff members at local gyms, for the ambassador program.

Damery said Rosa Parks Commons has been identified as a likely site for the fitness court in part because of its location at 105 E. Raab Road, adjacent to Constitution Trail, but that decision has not been finalized.

“It’s an exciting project. I think it’s cool, and there’s nothing like this right now in any of our parks,” Damery said. “I think it’ll be a nice addition to what we’re doing and it’ll provide a nice healthy infrastructure for people to be healthier, be more active.”

The court costs $140,000 plus installation and preparation costs estimated at $40,000.

In council documents, town staff indicated the site preparation and installation would be completed through the town, estimating it would require a budget of $20,000 for materials to be included in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

Damery told The Pantagraph the plan is for site preparation and installation to be completed in-house through the town, lowering that National Fitness Campaign estimate from $40,000 to $20,000, which will be included in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

The resolution passed over two dissenting votes from Trustees Kathleen Lorenz and Stan Nord. Trustee Karyn Smith was absent.

Lorenz said it seemed like a nice concept, like “icing on a cake” but “seems a little gimmick-y to me.”

“I think we’ve got some really good infrastructure right now with respect to our linear park, that the investment that we continue to do, which I think is good for our Constitution Trail. Our park system — I think we’ve got a good base. Would this be nice? Sure. I don't know that I’m convinced it’s necessary,” she said before the vote, adding that she had concerns regarding competition for local gyms and health clubs.

Damery said Wednesday rather than introducing competition for gyms, “I think this will become more of an introduction to fitness and can bridge people into a fitness center eventually.”

Nord said he would be more supportive of this project if funding was secured before council’s vote to proceed, adding that if competition was not an issue, local gyms may be interested in being sponsors.

“I would like to see the funding, all the donors identified ahead of time so we know really what the ask is of council for how much money is needed,” he said. “I see this as a ‘nice to have,’ but it’s a sunny day solution and it’s a want project. We’ve got streets and infrastructure that need dollars. I’d rather see these dollars go there at this time.”

Damery said his department purposefully waited until council gave support before pursuing sponsorships, and hearing councilmembers' concerns will help guide the next stage of the project.

Trustees Scott Preston, Kevin McCarthy and Chemberly Cummings in their comments highlighted the ways this project fits into the town’s comprehensive goals addressing the community’s health and the benefit of residents having free access to the facility.

McCarthy said he supports “healthy active programming and infrastructure. I think this is a great opportunity to invest in health-related public playground infrastructure and systems,” adding that while most playgrounds are made for children, this fitness court would be aimed at “a broad range of adults.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

