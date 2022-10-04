Normal OKs Wi-Fi at amphitheater despite questions

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council approved spending about $5,000 to improve public internet connectivity at the Connie Link Amphitheatre on Monday, but only after Trustee Stan Nord questioned the funding process and whether the city manager has a conflict of interest in it.

The $5,132.44 payment to Central Illinois Regional Broadband Network LLC, a intergovernmental partnership of which Normal is a member, was part of the omnibus agenda, but Nord pulled the matter for discussion.

Nord said the number sounded high to him and the town's purchasing policy requires a minimum of three quotes or sufficient justification to warrant purchasing from a specific vendor for anything over $3,000.

"Any relationship we have with one of these associations (like CIRBN), we should look at it from the light of are we making a decision without favor or prejudice?" Nord said. "So being on these boards also then brings up questions that we have to address before we decided to purchase them, especially if there's commercial entities now that have entered that market that are doing it for less cost."

City Manager Pamela Reece serves on the CIRBN board of directors, which Nord said may violate town policy. Brian Day, the town's corporation counsel, said it doesn't.

"I have responded to CIRBN questions for four years, but I will explain what this particular acquisition is and what the bill is," Reece said.

Reece said the payment was made to pay for installing public Wi-Fi access points. The town already pays a $3,152.88 monthly fee for CIRBN services throughout uptown Normal, and the extension to the amphitheater won't increase the monthly fee, she said.

CIRBN is an association created by government bodies to provide vital services, not a private business, Day said. "That's particularly one of the reasons why we have a director on that board, and that's different than a simple arm's length transaction where we're talking with somebody that we are not affiliated with."

Following the discussion, the council unanimously approved the report. Trustee Chemberly Harris was absent.

Nord also ask to pull a resolution executing an agreement with Zencity — a community engagement platform used by local governments to survey residents' needs — because he wants daily email reports. He also questioned a forklift purchase for public works.

Both resolutions passed, with Nord being the only dissenting vote.

In the other business the council approved:

A resolution to accept bids and authorize a contract with IDEAL Environmental of Bloomington for lead-based paint removal services.

An ordinance authorizing the early payoff of the 2004 Special Service Area bonds on Dec. 1 and approve the related agreement with CH Shoppes LLC.

Reports and presentations

Finance Director Andrew Huhn gave a brief overview of the town's annual Financial Trend and Condition Report, which is used to track various tax revenues, expenditures and community growth.

The report broke down 35 indicators that are rated as positive, negative or unclassified. Indicators show trends within six categories: community, revenue, expenditures, debt service, balance sheet and financial strategies.

Huhn said several tax revenues were performing better than last year, such as sales tax revenue, which saw a significant increase from earlier in the pandemic and is on track to be stronger next year.

The town ended this year with a strong surplus in the general fund balance and has talked with some council members about using that surplus to increase police and fire pension funding, Huhn said.

The cost for employee health and dental coverage is holding steady this year, Huhn said. That's contrary to last couple of years, when an increase in claims prompted the town to subsidize the fund, and Reece said the town is "hopeful for solutions."

Work Session

During a work session prior to the council’s meeting, Public Works Director Ryan Otto and Cultural Arts Director Beth Whisman presented renderings for the long awaited underpass project at Uptown Station.

The presentation focused primarily on lighting and the creative direction of the underpass as well as new plazas at what is now Mark Peterson Plaza, which is on the north side of the railroad tracks, and from the south near the Normal Police Department.

“These spaces have the opportunity to be transformational, they have the opportunity to be inspiring, but these as you see them today are not included in the current budget,” Whisman said. “We would have to go about finding other funding mechanisms … but again it’s hard to do unless we know what you’re interested in and giving us some scope of what could be.”

Otto said 1,619 people participated in a survey to provide input on priorities for the underpass as well as amenities and uses for the plazas.

Council members suggested ideas for inground lighting to be used as traffic indicators and the town is entertaining the concept for an interactive area or installation for families and individuals to visit for photo opportunities.

“I would like to see establishing a unique sense of place out of both of these entities,” Mayor Chris Koos said. “I’m nervous about making the north plaza completely active because that’s all it going to be.”

Otto said the current budget for the underpass and plazas sits somewhere in the realm of $150,000 to $200,000 but could change if other grant funding is found.