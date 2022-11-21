Normal OKs plans to redevelop former ISU housing complex

NORMAL — What had been an Illinois State University apartment complex in north Normal will be redeveloped after action Monday by the Town Council.
The Town Council unanimously voted to rezone what had been Shelbourne Apartments and allow for modernization and refurbishment of the now-vacant buildings at 300 E. Shelbourne Drive. The planning commission previously approved the proposal by developer 300 Spot Holdings LLC, who bought the site in August for $1.08 million.
The council's five separate resolutions included rezoning the 23-acre property from university zoning to a mix of public-use land as well as single-family, medium and mixed residential areas, said Town Planner Mercy Davison.
An evaluation of the project's impact on the neighboring property owners and infrastructure still would be required before any work is started.
The preliminary subdivision plan calls for 15 detached single-family homes and 14 attached duplexes on the east side of the property as well as plans for the existing multifamily structures and a proposed detention basin in the northwest corner of the property, Davison said.
Plans also call for recreational amenities, including a playground, park, grill and pavilion that will be installed by June 1, 2023.
The property, which is on the northeast corner of Linden Street and Shelbourne, already has 14 residential buildings containing 100 existing apartments that include 50 one-bedroom and 50 two-bedroom units.
Developers D.J. Powell and Mike Mapes said they plan on developing apartments first and leasing out units as they are built.
"We'll start with one building a month and then mid-next year … we'll start on the development of the land and such," Mapes said.
They already are in discussions with local contractors and developers on building out the subdivision following the apartment redevelopment, but nothing has been finalized yet, Mapes added.
As for the price, Powell said they plan to lease apartments at $1,000 a month for the one-bedroom units and about $100 more for the two-bedroom units, but they might adjust the price based on the market over time.
"I have apartments throughout Central Illinois and right now they're always full so there always seems to be a need," Powell said. "I know people are driving from Pekin (and) Lincoln to here so people have been looking for months to get an apartment here."
The plan indicates there will be 150 parking spaces to start but the number of units will require the developers to have a total of 175 under the town’s code, Davison said.
Davison said the developers can rectify this by adding parking spaces, reducing the number of units by eight or asking the town to amend the requirement through a code variance at a later date.
"It's just a matter of money but as long as they can satisfy code with 150 spaces we're fine with just capping their occupancy," Davison said.
Director of Inspections Greg Troemel said the one-story and ground-floor units are adaptable for Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility.
"That was one of the first things we looked at and quite honestly, based on how the units are constructed, (and) the one story units are, by definition, adaptable," Troemel said. "Now they may make some minor upgrades and stoops that may settle a little bit and that kind of thing but there's no significant amount of work that has to be done to get folks into the units themselves."
The developers also conducted a traffic study and noted the area can handle additional traffic, it is located in a central area, and it will provide diverse housing options in town, according to the council's documents.
Trustee Kathleen Lorenz asked if there were any design details or plans that the developers could share, but because there already are buildings and other fixtures in place, the style or façade will stay similar to what is already present.
"I applaud the developer for thinking about it in terms of phases, getting things started up, getting some cash flow (and) possibly partnering with another developer in the future," Lorenz said. "It is a prime piece of property. It is surrounded by existing homes so have your eyes wide open on that and continue the communication with neighbors and seek the advice of our planning staff."
Trustee Stan Nord said this kind of project could be a big investment for the town as the municipality will be able to collect property taxes as well as fulfill ongoing need for housing.
"This is good for the community," Nord said. "We're getting additional housing, we're getting additional property tax revenue which is gonna help the town, and it's going to help the school district (and) all the other taxing bodies where before it was not on the tax rolls (as university-owned property)."
Although there is no proposal for land to be rezoned for public use, which includes churches, community centers or nursing homes, the developers said there is space that could qualify.
Other business during Monday's meeting included:
- Authorizing the purchase of a Toro Groundsmaster 5900 Series mower from MTI Distributing through Minnesota state contract pricing at $107,245.
- Approved a temporary sign code.