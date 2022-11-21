Normal OKs plans to redevelop former ISU housing complex

Trustee Kathleen Lorenz asked if there were any design details or plans that the developers could share, but because there already are buildings and other fixtures in place, the style or façade will stay similar to what is already present.

"I applaud the developer for thinking about it in terms of phases, getting things started up, getting some cash flow (and) possibly partnering with another developer in the future," Lorenz said. "It is a prime piece of property. It is surrounded by existing homes so have your eyes wide open on that and continue the communication with neighbors and seek the advice of our planning staff."

Trustee Stan Nord said this kind of project could be a big investment for the town as the municipality will be able to collect property taxes as well as fulfill ongoing need for housing.

"This is good for the community," Nord said. "We're getting additional housing, we're getting additional property tax revenue which is gonna help the town, and it's going to help the school district (and) all the other taxing bodies where before it was not on the tax rolls (as university-owned property)."

Although there is no proposal for land to be rezoned for public use, which includes churches, community centers or nursing homes, the developers said there is space that could qualify.