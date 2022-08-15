Normal OKs more underpass grant money, delays Wintergreen plans

NORMAL — More grant money for the long-awaited underpass project at Uptown Station was approved by the Town Council on Monday night.

Trustees approved a modified grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Transportation of over $3 million to help provide extra funding for the project, which is intended to provide a safe passageway for pedestrians beneath the Union Pacific Railroad in uptown.

Following a similar grant agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) that was approved by the council on Aug. 1, this grant agreement is part of the 2019 Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program budget.

This was previously approved by the council on July 19, 2021.

City Manager Pamela Reece said the modified agreement will add another $3,157,375 in federal funding for the project, increasing the BUILD fund to $16,157,375 and the overall project funding to $27,099,495.

Council members in support of the agreement noted the importance of securing extra grant money to help cover any additional expenses that could be caused by inflation.

“I want to say thank you to staff for the hard work you’ve done in order for us to continue to bring back dollars to our community because if they didn’t come back here, they’d go somewhere else,” said Trustee Chemberly Harris. “It’s better for us to have more and need less than be in a position where we can’t afford it and then we have a halfway done project.”

Trustee Stan Nord was the sole dissenting vote (Trustee Scott Preston was absent) and questioned the cost estimate of the project, comparing it to the previous $23.9 million estimate given to IDOT and asking if town staff was “telling a story” to the federal government without notifying local taxpayers.

“It just seems like there’s too many truths,” Nord said. “If we’re going to adjust the budget we should vote as a whole just to give everybody the same story.”

Reece said the town’s story has stayed the same throughout each agreement and that the council has not formally modified the budget for planning purposes.

The initial $23.9 million estimate is reflected in the town’s adopted budget and the $27 million estimate made to the Federal Railroad Administration was forecasted by town staff to take into account for any inflationary pressures that could increase the project cost, Reece said.

“Instead of the number you saw two weeks ago, we’re now able to say we’ve got enough funds, in terms of a source revenue allocation, that can support the $27 million project and we will continue to move forward with that because we don’t have any additional asks out right now,” Reece said. “We’ve heard from everyone.”

In response, Nord then asked if the town would be able to give taxpayers a break since they have received these additional funds.

Trustee Karyn Smith said that when the initial estimate was made, taxpayers would have had to pay 7.7% of the total project cost. Now with the additional funds awarded, taxpayers will be paying just 6% but those costs sit unchanged at $1,692,120.

“So in essence, we are getting more of a project with proportionately less local citizen direct input into that cost … but we are still waiting on the final plans that will then go out to bid and before we know what the project costs are,” Smith said.

Reece also highlighted that in the course of two weeks, the town staff has secured an additional $5 million for the underpass project.

“I just wanted to again bring us back to the issue at hand, which is really potentially wrapping up the actual funding sources for the project,” Reece said. “And it’s at least from my perspective, years and years of staff work to get us to this point and I just wanted to extend my appreciation.”

Wintergreen subdivision

In other business, the council did not vote on the rezoning of property and a preliminary development plan for the 26-acre Wintergreen subdivision north of Raab Road and west of Towanda Avenue.

According to an email to the mayor and Town Council, Champaign-based developer Fairlawn Capital has requested that the two line items be pulled from the council's agenda.

Prior to the meeting, state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, who is a partner with Fairlawn Capital, said they asked the council to pull the two line items after concerns were raised by neighboring residents.

These concerns included questions about creating a natural buffer to the east of the subdivision, traffic access to the subdivision itself, the sizes of the lots on the eastern side of the proposed plan, possible plans for a mix of housing styles and the incorporation of certain restrictions, including limits on basketball equipment and secondary structures like above-ground pools.

Another concern raised by residents was that the properties being planned were going to be available for rent only, which actually is not the case.

Barickman said that as the development — which is estimated to take two years — moves along and as homes are completed, this will result in those homes either being available for sale or for rent.

"We we're a bit surprised by the opposition that exists," Barickman said. "These are, I believe, concerns that maybe any neighboring community may have and what we wanted to do is pull this from tonight's council agenda so that we could work through some of the details of these concessions when we bring it back to council final approval."

In addition, Barickman said they are focused on areas in the community that are partially built up or have unused plots and potentially address the lack of housing seen in the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council's analysis on the area's housing shortage.

"We've prioritized doing an infill development," he said. "That always raises concerns from neighbors but really allows the town and town's taxpayers to avoid the additional infrastructure and services that might be required on a development outside of town."

"That infill for us was a priority and it's part of why we selected this location," he added."

Currently they are working with homebuilder Portico Homes and buying the land to develop and take the risk of an "unfinished subdivision off the table."

Other items passed included:

Approving an annexation agreement for the trails on Sunset Lake subdivision, which is on the northeast corner of Airport Road and Fort Jesse Road.

Approving a preliminary subdivision plan for a portion of trails on Sunset Lake subdivision.

Authorizing the purchase of a 1-ton pickup truck from Runde Chevrolet for $63,269.

Authorizing a contract with McLean County Asphalt Co. Inc. for tennis and pickleball court improvements at Anderson and Underwood parks for $560,788.27.

Authorizing a contract with Rowe Construction, a division of United Contractors Midwest Inc., for the East Raab Road project from Hershey Road to Northpointe Drive for $313,260.65.

Authorizing the city manager to solicit bids through the town’s energy broker for town-owned electricity accounts and execute an energy service agreement with the lowest responsible bidder.