NORMAL — Plans to develop a high-end, 477-unit housing complex this spring in northeast Normal are moving forward.

The Normal Town Council on Monday authorized an annexation agreement for the Carden Springs housing development on 39 acres at the northwest corner of Beech Street and Towanda Avenue.

In another matter, resident Maggie Hayes spoke during the council's public comment portion of the meeting about litter and other waste along Charlotte Drive.

The Carden Springs development is being led by Fairlawn Capital, a Champaign-based real-estate investment firm, and was initially brought to the council in January by one of its partners, former state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington.

Work is expected to start on infrastructure in the spring and the buildings in the fall for occupancy starting in spring 2024, said Greg Troemel, Normal's director of inspections.

"Again, a project of this size and acreage and units is going to take more than just a year or two," he said. "They'll probably go for three years."

Carden Springs is the newest project for Fairlawn Capital, which also developed the Wintergreen and Weldon Reserve subdivisions, both in Normal

It will be located across from the Evergreen Villas condominiums and will offer an array on amenities, including a two-story clubhouse with on-site staff, an internal trail system and electric vehicle charging, according to council documents.

Rents will range from $1,500 to $2,300 per month, according to council documents.

As part of the annexation agreement, the property would be rezoned to a medium-density multifamily designation from what is now an unannexed parcel primarily used for agriculture, according to council documents.

A majority of council members spoke in support for the development, saying new residents will bring in more tax revenue and the developers will build the infrastructure needed on their own, including the internal roads, water and sewer.

The development will feature 29 garden-style buildings. In addition to the clubhouse, there will be seven two-story buildings and 21 three-story buildings, according to council documents. Some will have attached garages.

Other amenities will include a leasing office, parking, work-from-home stations, an inground pool, lounge areas, a fitness center, pickleball courts, bicycle storage and a bike repair station.

Troemel said the development most likely will be done in multiple phases, with units possibly being available this time next year.

"And that would be with everything falling into place in the way of weather and supplies and that type of thing," Troemel said.

Charlotte Drive

Hayes said she has seen debris scattered across the lawns of apartments at 1006-1008 Charlotte Drive and nearby residences and has been bringing the issue to town staff for over two years.

The debris includes loose trash, garbage bags, furniture and other items from evictions as well as construction materials left in the dumpsters that are designated for residents, Hayes said.

Although Class Act Realty assured residence that weekly cleanups will take place, Hayes said they have not been consistent.

Class Act Realty was reached by The Pantagraph prior to the council meeting but representatives declined to comment.

Hayes blamed the problem on the lack enforcement of code violation citations by the town.

"They are treating our street as if it is their personal garbage dump," Hayes said. "It is stressful and it impacts our quality of life."

City Manager Pam Reece said the town knows about Hayes' concerns and have been in regular contact with Class Act Realty and other apartment management companies about code enforcements regarding trash pickup.

"We're kind of in a habit now of going down Charlotte Drive on a near daily basis just to see how things are going," Reece said. "It's not perfect but I don't know of any property in town that is perfect, particularly when we have wind and things happen."

Reece said the town works with thousands of multifamily units and that the staff tries to be reasonable when working with property owners in order to fix issues of waste pickup.

"Even single-family homes have debris that has gone into the yard so we're not going to run out and issue everybody a ticket for code enforcement violations but we're gonna try to work with people to pick it up.

She added that the multifamily properties along Charlotte Drive are provided bulk waste pickup but it is picked up the same days as the surrounding neighborhood.

In other business, the council:

Rejected bids for production of embroidery and screen printing for town-branded apparel for 2023-2024

Authorized three-year agreement totaling almost $116,000 with Gateway Fireworks Displays of St. Louis, Mo., for the annual Fourth of July Fireworks display in 2023, 2024 and 2025

Awarded a $773,345 contract to J.G. Stewart Contractors Inc. for sidewalk improvements and Americans with Disabilities Act ramps for 2023. The the cost of the sidewalk work with be split 50/50 by the town and property owners

Authorized the Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan for 2023-2024

Approved 17 reappointments and four new appointments to various boards, commissions and committees.

Watch now: 19 photos from the 7th Annual St. Jude Game Feed Organizers Mike O’Grady and Kevin Callis Honorable Don Knapp, State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds, Honorable Kevin Fitzgerald, Jon Sandage, Charlie Knapp Craig and Lisa Kassabaum Sit N Bull owners Tim Kemp, Penny Berg Julie Hopper, Whitney and Levi Chesher George Wood, Honorable Scott Drazewski, Tom Krieger Rick Freed, Josie Bensko, Drew Morgan Sean and Katherine Murphy Frank Hoffman Packed house Supporting a good cause Larry and Krystal Martin, Ali and Nate Green Deb Freed, Drew Morgan, Josie Bensko, Liz Freed Lynn and Neil Finlen Greg Hunsaker, Greg and Jennie Eft Checking out auction items Lois Whitwood, Betty Scanlon Casi Johandes, DJ Rapp, Morgan Mallory Jon Sandage, Brian Knutson