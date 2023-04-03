NORMAL — Plans to develop a high-end, 477-unit housing complex this spring in northeast Normal are moving forward.
The Normal Town Council on Monday authorized an annexation agreement for the Carden Springs housing development on 39 acres at the northwest corner of Beech Street and Towanda Avenue.
In another matter, resident Maggie Hayes spoke during the council's public comment portion of the meeting about litter and other waste along Charlotte Drive.
The Carden Springs development is being led by Fairlawn Capital, a Champaign-based real-estate investment firm, and was initially brought to the council in January by one of its partners, former state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington.
Work is expected to start on infrastructure in the spring and the buildings in the fall for occupancy starting in spring 2024, said Greg Troemel, Normal's director of inspections.
"Again, a project of this size and acreage and units is going to take more than just a year or two," he said. "They'll probably go for three years."
Carden Springs is the newest project for Fairlawn Capital, which also developed the Wintergreen and Weldon Reserve subdivisions, both in Normal
It will be located across from the Evergreen Villas condominiums and will offer an array on amenities, including a two-story clubhouse with on-site staff, an internal trail system and electric vehicle charging, according to council documents.
Rents will range from $1,500 to $2,300 per month, according to council documents.
As part of the annexation agreement, the property would be rezoned to a medium-density multifamily designation from what is now an unannexed parcel primarily used for agriculture, according to council documents.
A majority of council members spoke in support for the development, saying new residents will bring in more tax revenue and the developers will build the infrastructure needed on their own, including the internal roads, water and sewer.
The development will feature 29 garden-style buildings. In addition to the clubhouse, there will be seven two-story buildings and 21 three-story buildings, according to council documents. Some will have attached garages.
Other amenities will include a leasing office, parking, work-from-home stations, an inground pool, lounge areas, a fitness center, pickleball courts, bicycle storage and a bike repair station.
Troemel said the development most likely will be done in multiple phases, with units possibly being available this time next year.
"And that would be with everything falling into place in the way of weather and supplies and that type of thing," Troemel said.
- Rejected bids for production of embroidery and screen printing for town-branded apparel for 2023-2024
- Authorized three-year agreement totaling almost $116,000 with Gateway Fireworks Displays of St. Louis, Mo., for the annual Fourth of July Fireworks display in 2023, 2024 and 2025
- Awarded a $773,345 contract to J.G. Stewart Contractors Inc. for sidewalk improvements and Americans with Disabilities Act ramps for 2023. The the cost of the sidewalk work with be split 50/50 by the town and property owners
- Authorized the Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan for 2023-2024
- Approved 17 reappointments and four new appointments to various boards, commissions and committees.