Normal OKs Carden Springs housing development

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Tuesday approved Carden Springs, a high-end, 477-unit housing complex that its developers and town officials say will help to address a local housing shortage.

"We're really excited for this," said former state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, a partner with Champaign-based developer Fairlawn Capital, which will develop the project at the northwest corner of Beech Street and Towanda Avenue.

"I think what everyone knows is the community needs housing," Barickman added. "I mean it's just such a significant issue for us and getting over tonight's hurdle, we feel as though this is a really significant milestone to get through."

Barickman said the developers are going to be moving at "warp speed" now and will move to close on the land right away.

"We're working with our design team on the construction drawings that are necessary, and we intend to break ground and start moving dirt here as quickly as we can this spring," Barickman said.

Carden Springs is the newest project for Fairlawn Capital, which also developed the Wintergreen and Weldon Reserve subdivisions, both in Normal.

The 39-acre complex across from the Evergreen Villas condominiums in north Normal will offer an array of amenities, including a two-story clubhouse with on-site staff, an internal trail system and electric vehicle charging, said Town Planner Mercy Davison.

Rents will range from $1,500 to $2,300 per month, according to council documents.

"It is designated as a Tier 1 site in the comprehensive plan, which means it is adjacent to necessary services, infrastructure (and) it's an infill site," Davison said. "It also meets the goal of providing denser housing in a format that we haven't really seen, so it adds a little diversity in our stock."

"It certainly would address our current housing need and we've had housing studies that have shown not only that we need more housing units but we need more multifamily units," Davison added.

As part of the agreement with the town, the property would be annexed and rezoned to a medium density multifamily designation (R-3A) from what is now an unannexed parcel primarily used for agriculture, Davison said.

The development will feature 29 garden-style buildings, Davison said. In addition to the clubhouse, there will be seven two-story buildings and 21 three-story buildings, and some will have attached garages.

Other amenities include a leasing office, parking, work-from-home stations, an inground pool, lounge areas, a fitness center, pickleball courts, bicycle storage and a bike repair station.

Davison said the agreement also includes a variance that will keep the height of buildings across from the Evergreen Villas at two stories and those next to the interstate at three stories. Another variance will allow for a monument sign at an entrance to be a foot taller than code permits.

"It was nice to see that the developer made changes proactively because they talked with the neighbors, and I think that's why this is going through so smoothly," said Trustee Stan Nord. "I hope more developers follow the same path (they) did by communicating with residents because it makes our jobs easier."

Nord said the development has the opportunity to bring in more tax dollars for McLean County Unit 5 schools, and some of the costs for streets and paving would be on the developer, not the town.

Trustee Scott Preston echoed similar comments and said the approach from developers was proactive in finding what the community wanted to see.

"I'm glad to see it and certainly glad to see the addition of units anytime," Preston said. "I'm told that our community needs it probably now more than we have for a long time in recent memory."

The council voted unanimously for approval. Mayor Chris Koos was absent.

The Normal Planning Commission approved the housing development during a Jan. 5 meeting along with another development at the northwest corner of Parkside Road and Hovey Avenue called Infiniti Pointe. That development was not on the council's agenda Tuesday night.

The Carden Springs will be built in multiple phases, starting with the clubhouse this spring, and construction would continue over four to five years with units becoming available as they are developed.

In addition, the council approved the reappointment of Rick Bleichner, Normal's police chief from 2011 to 2022, to a two-year term Police Pension Board. Bleichner, who joined the department in 1991, served as a patrol officer, field training officer and detective and in all phases of operations and support services in the department.

Other business Tuesday, the council authorized intergovernmental agreements with McLean County for Centralized Booking Services and the City of Bloomington for the Police Shooting Range Facility.

It also accepted a proposal from Consulting Engineering Inc. for water distribution system leak detection survey services.

