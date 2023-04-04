NORMAL — Four new appointees will represent Normal on several community boards and commissions starting this month.

The appointees, chosen by the mayor and approved by the town council, are:

Justin Vickers, Historic Preservation Committee;

Craig Queen, Zoning Board of Appeals;

Tim McCue and Jessica Woods, Normal Planning Commission.

The council also signed off on the reappointment of 17 previously selected members of the Building Board of Appeals, Historic Preservation Commission, Human Relations Commission, Planning Commission, Uptown Design Review Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Candidates were selected by Normal Mayor Chris Koos and approved with a 6-1 vote Monday by the Normal Town Council. Trustee Stan Nord voted against the appointments.

Nord said during the council meeting that the appointments were not brought before residents and council members did not have a chance to receive public input.

"How can we do our due diligence if we don't open it up to the public for them to give us advice on some of these folks? Because I don't know all these folks," Nord said. "They maybe perfectly fine, but I think that's our responsibility."

