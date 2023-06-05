NORMAL — Residents will begin to see more roadwork throughout Normal as street resurfacing projects start up for the summer season.

The Normal Town Council on Monday approved an almost $2 million contract for road improvement projects with Rowe Construction as part of the 2023 street resurfacing program, which was previously approved by the council on March 6 in the 2023-24 budget.

Prior to the council meeting, there was a work session to look at changes to the ordinance governing special use permits for adult-use cannabis dispensaries.

The street repair program will repair street segments needing milling and resurfacing with a hot mix asphalt overlay along with other work, including concrete curb and gutter replacement. There also will be adjustments and replacement of various water and sewer structures as well as pavement patching.

Work is expected to begin this month on Market Street from Adelaide Street to Samantha Street, Samantha from Market to Kern Street, Carriage Hills Road from White Chapel Way to Beech Street, Beech from Raab Road to Basswood Lane, Payne Place, Park Drag Lane, and Cutter Court, according to council documents.

These segments are planned to be completed during the 2023 construction season.

Other road repairs will depend on completion of water and sewer upgrades and will be done by May 31, 2024.

Those segments will include Madison Street from Division Street to Apple Street, Apple from Madison to Main Street, South University Street from Division to Apple, West Virginia Avenue from Center Street to Main, Maplewood Drive from Stephens Drive to Belt Avenue, Maple Place from Stephens to Maplewood, Boone Court, the Belt Avenue bridge from Maplewood to Maple Place and Mark Lane.

The Rowe deal, paid for through the roadway fund, is the second of three separate contracts proposed for the program. The first, a $1.8 million East College Avenue resurfacing contract, was awarded by the council on May 15 to Rowe Construction.

The third of the three, the motor fuel tax resurfacing contract for unspecified work, has been made available for bids and will be available for the council to vote on at the next scheduled town council meeting on June 19.

Cannabis work session

The discussion on cannabis followed the town council's previous approval on May 2 of two new dispensaries, which received both support and criticism from residents and business owners.

Town Planner Mercy Davidson said the current ordinance requires an applicant to receive a special use permit, locate the proposed dispensary on property zoned for a B-1 business district and have a 200-foot separation from any land zoned form R-1 single family residential use and a 100-foot separation from schools, day cares and churches. The ordinance also excludes dispensaries in mobile home courts and on Illinois State University property.

The town also follows the current state regulation requiring a 1,500-foot separation between dispensaries with the exception of holders of social equity licenses, which are reserved for people from populations most adversely effected by previous law enforcement efforts targeting cannabis, Davison added.

Davison said the state has a statutory cap of 500 licenses it can issue and has already issued almost 300. Out of the 55 most recently issued, one dispensary is likely to come to the Bloomington-Normal region, which includes McLean and DeWitt counties.

Trustee Kathleen Lorenz said she would want to see the council set a cap on the number of dispensaries allowed to operate in the town, figure out a separation requirement between other dispensaries and residential areas and keep permits for dispensaries under the special use designation.

Lorenz also said she would like to see a moratorium placed on any new applicants until the council decides on any new changes to the ordinance and establish a future date at which the ordinance would have to be reviewed again.

"Lets maybe program it into our day-to-day business to come back and look at this and make sure it's still in line with where the state has evolved to that point," Lorenz said. "The reason why I say that and I feel like we kind of got bit is because when we did put in the current ordinance in late 2019, we didn't come back and change it concurrent with the changes that happened with the general assembly in 2022."

"We are faced with suddenly realizing that we could have as many as eight in our BLS when we wrote that ordinance thinking that it was a max three for the ... the state police district," Lorenz added.

State law allocates permits by regions as defined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which for the Twin Cities also includes the rest of McLean County and DeWitt County.

Mayor Chris Koos said he favors most of Lorenz's suggestions but took exception to the predetermined sunset review because the council can decide to review or adjusting ordinances at any point.

The council may take action on some suggestions, including the implementation of a 1,500-foot separation between dispensaries, at its next meeting but the conversation on capping the number of dispensaries may continue, Koos said.

"I think there's a conversation on the cap," Koos said. "My feeling is, let the market figure that out ... there was some talk that there could be up to eight more. The market won't support that but that's not to say that I'm a 'no' on that; I think it's worth a conversation."

Harmon Arts Grants

Twenty-two theater, art, and music groups received grant awards totaling $50,000 from the town-funded 2023 Harmon Arts Grants program, created in 1993 in honor of former Mayor Paul Harmon's support for the arts.

The recipients include the following:

Brass Band of Central Illinois $2,000

Community Players Theatre $2,000

Crossroads Area Student Theater $1,500

Further Jazz, Inc. $3,000

Heartland Productions Inc $2,200

Illinois Art Station $2,750

Illinois Chamber of Music Festival at IWU $1,700

Illinois Symphony Orchestra $2,500

Illinois Voices Theatre $2,200

ISU — Concerts on the Quad $1,500

ISU — Horticulture American Bison (sculpture) $3,000

ISU — Symphony $3,500

McLean County Arts Center $3,000

McLean County Dance Association $900

MIOpera $3,500 16 Normal West Bands $1,500

Prairie Fire Theatre $3,250

pt.fwd $2,000

Share The Music $1,000

Sound of Illinois, Bloomington Chapter $2,000

Twin Cities School of Dance $2,500

USA Ballet $2,500

