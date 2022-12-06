Normal OKs $13.4M property tax levy, same as last year's

NORMAL — The Town Council voted unanimously Monday in favor of authorizing the 2022 property tax levy, estimated to be almost $13.4 million, which would be about the same as last year's levy.

The rate for taxes payable in 2023 is expected to remain flat at $1.3606 per $100 equalized assessed valuation, which would yield a tax bill for the town of about $748 on a $165,000 home.

The town's tax base (EAV) is expected to be almost $983.5 million, an increase of 7.25%.

In addition, the council authorized an abatement of $5 million on the levy associated with debt service.

Normally in the past, the council also would take some action in January to abate property taxes associated with the special services area bonds issued for the Shoppes at College Hills redevelopment. This year no abatement will be needed because the bonds have been paid off.

Other business during Monday’s meeting included:

Authorizing an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Bloomington, McLean County and the Ecology Action Center for solid waste management services.

Awarding a $148,000 bid for a roof replacement of the water department to Western Waterproofing Co. and approving an associated budget adjustment of $13,000.

Accepting water treatment plant chemical bids.