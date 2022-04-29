 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

Normal Mayor Chris Koos nominated to Amtrak board

  • 0

NORMAL — President Joe Biden announced Friday he plans to nominate Normal Mayor Chris Koos to the Amtrak Board of Directors.

“Passenger rails have been something that I’ve been a fan of for a long time. It’s done so much for our community here,” Koos said. “I early on learned the value of it to a community, so if I can be of help at the national level, I’m looking forward to doing that.”

CHRIS KOOS - NEW

Koos 

Koos previously had been nominated to the board during the Trump Administration but his nomination never made it to the Senate floor for a vote, he said.

Before a vote, Koos said he expects to appear before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation for an interview before his nomination would proceed to a vote.

As a board member, Koos said he would serve in an oversight role concerning policy and budget related to National Railroad Passenger Corporation.

Following the White House announcement, Sen. Dick Durbin said he looks forward to supporting Koos’ nomination and working alongside him “to grow and protect Amtrak’s national network.”

“Mayor Koos has been a powerful voice in Illinois’ transportation sector for years,” Durbin said. “He understands the importance of passenger rail to communities in Illinois, the Midwest, and across the country, which is why I recommended him for this position.”

+1 
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin - mug

Durbin 

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Rivian R1T truck named ‘Coolest Thing’ made in Illinois

Rivian R1T truck named ‘Coolest Thing’ made in Illinois

Rivian’s all-electric R1T truck is 2022’s “Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.” That was the result of the third annual Makers Madness bracket-style tournament hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association which allows Illinoisans to vote for the “coolest” product made in the state.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. family attempted to board plane with unexploded bomb at Israeli airport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News