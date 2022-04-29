Normal Mayor Chris Koos nominated to Amtrak board

NORMAL — President Joe Biden announced Friday he plans to nominate Normal Mayor Chris Koos to the Amtrak Board of Directors.

“Passenger rails have been something that I’ve been a fan of for a long time. It’s done so much for our community here,” Koos said. “I early on learned the value of it to a community, so if I can be of help at the national level, I’m looking forward to doing that.”

Koos previously had been nominated to the board during the Trump Administration but his nomination never made it to the Senate floor for a vote, he said.

Before a vote, Koos said he expects to appear before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation for an interview before his nomination would proceed to a vote.

As a board member, Koos said he would serve in an oversight role concerning policy and budget related to National Railroad Passenger Corporation.

Following the White House announcement, Sen. Dick Durbin said he looks forward to supporting Koos’ nomination and working alongside him “to grow and protect Amtrak’s national network.”

“Mayor Koos has been a powerful voice in Illinois’ transportation sector for years,” Durbin said. “He understands the importance of passenger rail to communities in Illinois, the Midwest, and across the country, which is why I recommended him for this position.”

