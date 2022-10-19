Normal library trustees explore renovating the current building

NORMAL — Normal Public Library trustees on Wednesday examined options for renovating the current building as they consider a possible move to the future Uptown South development.

Chicago-based architectural firm StudioGC made two estimates on Aug. 29 focusing on two options for abatement and renovation. One for about $2.75 million covered just the original building built in 1972 at 206 W. College Ave. and the other for almost $7.1 million also included its 1992 addition.

The main differences between the two was that the second includes $1.3 million in furniture, fixtures and equipment expenses as well as more than double the total construction cost, at almost $5.1 million. Another difference was about $605,000 in design fees.

"We have a lot of moving parts to the discussion so we're keeping all options open," said board President Beth Robb.

During the meeting, Robb said these estimates are continually increasing in price as the library moves forward with planning and discussions.

A previous estimate from the same firm on June 15, 2021, put the total cost for the 1972 part of the building at $2.35 million, according t board documents.

"I think what the trustees would like to do and what staff would like to see is the best option that presents itself for the library because we can easily get up in what's here before us now," said John Fischer, adult service and circulation manager at the library. "Looking long term, I think the trustees and the staff need to maintain a vision for the future."

"It'd be nice to see that today, but we don't see that today," Fischer added.

Members and others associated with the library previously expressed interest in expanding into Uptown South, which would be redeveloped in conjunction with an underpass at the railroad station connecting uptown with the area south of the railroad tracks.

Robb said she has talked with both Mayor Chris Koos and City Manager Pamela Reece about arranging meetings with council and library board members but she is still waiting to see any movement.

"As far as strategic planning, I don't think we're there yet," Robb added.

The library board will revisit the issue at its next monthly meeting on Nov. 16.