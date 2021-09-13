Normal gets kudos for eco-friendly cleaning practices

NORMAL — Facilities management in Normal received recognition for sustainable cleaning practices.
The town earned International Sanitary Supply Association Cleaning Industry Management Standards and the CIMS-Green Building certification with honors.
The group provides global industry standards for facility management and cleaning.
"The facilities team takes pride in providing safe, clean and welcoming spaces for residents and visitors," Mark Clinch, facilities management director, said in a Monday statement. "While challenging, the certification process and third-party assessment validated our green cleaning program and eco-friendly practices."
Assessors examined town facilities to ensure sanitary cleaning met industry standards in quality systems, service delivery, human resources, health, safety and environmental stewardship, management commitment and green building.
