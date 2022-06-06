Normal funds $500,000 in MarcFirst expansion

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council committed half a million dollars on Monday to support MarcFirst’s goals of expanding behavioral health services and opportunities.

With council support, MarcFirst, in partnership with the Regional Office of Education #17, plans to acquire a vacant property at 2000 Jacobssen Drive, adjacent to Shepard Park.

Within close proximity of the public park, the nonprofit organization will be able to offer outdoor recreational amenities, expand programming, develop further partnerships and provide classroom space for the ROE’s planned Central Illinois Bridge Academy.

The academy, which is in the works for the 2022-23 school year, will serve students who could soon require hospitalization or who are transitioning out of a hospital stay, generally for mental health concerns and need more support than area school districts can offer, Regional Superintendent Mark Jontry previously told The Pantagraph.

In a unanimous vote, the council approved the use of $500,000 of the town’s $10.8 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The property previously had been occupied by Compeer Financial, a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative that serves agriculture and rural communities. It moved to a new building in Bloomington last fall.

Through the property acquisition, this funding will also help to support MarcFirst’s pediatric therapy, transitions, day training and support living programs.

Trustee Karyn Smith, whose daughter participates in MarcFirst’s programs, said she wanted to express “overwhelming support” for the resolution, noting the organization’s current space and staffing level are “not set up to accommodate as many people as probably need those services.”

MarcFirst’s space will grow from about 20,000 square feet to 35,000 square feet with this expansion, Smith said.

“To also partner with the Regional Office of Education to provide services to regular school children who are experiencing mental health issues, I think, is an incredible contribution to what we want to see happen for our community,” she said.

Every trustee on the council spoke in support of the resolution, commending MarcFirst for its work as well as its initiative to collaborate with other nonprofit organizations in the community.

In other business, council approved about $2.3 million worth of street resurfacing projects split between the roadway fund, which uses local motor fuel tax dollars, and the state-funded motor fuel tax fund.

Trustee Stan Nord sought to table the vote on the state-funded work so the council could review the town’s pavement surface evaluation and rating (PASER) results that are expected to be presented at the next meeting. He said he wanted to ensure the selected streets were the highest priority as determined by data.

Trustee Scott Preston supported Nord's motion to table, but after that failed, he and Nord voted in support of moving the resurfacing projects forward.

Bloomington-based Rowe Construction was the sole bidder for the work.

The street segments up for resurfacing in these projects include:

North Parkside Road, from Braden Drive to Gregory Street

Aurora Way, from Orlando Avenue to Miles Lane

Warren Avenue, from Aurora to School Street

South Blair Drive, from Vernon Avenue to College Avenue

Hammitt Drive

Keller Road

Industrial Park Drive

North Parkside, from College to Braden

Prospect Avenue, south of Highland Avenue to Highland

West Virginia Avenue, from Franklin Avenue to Broadway Avenue

East Virginia, from Constitution Trail to Linden Street

South Fell Avenue, from Virginia to Vernon.

