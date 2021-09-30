 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story
JELANI DAY CASE
'SLAP IN THE FACE'

Normal faces criticism over removing Jelani Day poster

  • 0

Thursday marks one week since police positively identified Jelani Day's body as the one found Sept. 4 in the Illinois River.   

NORMAL — Town officials on Thursday defended the removal of a memorial poster honoring Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Daywho was found dead Sept. 4. The move has sparked a debate on social media about whether the decision was appropriate.

The poster, which showed an image of Day with the word “Jelani” over his head, was placed by an anonymous artist on the west side of the 104 E. Beaufort St. building in uptown Normal on Tuesday. Town officials took down the painting Wednesday, saying it violated town code.

100121-blm-loc-1dayposter

Normal Facilities Management Director Mark Clinch on Thursday shows a mural of Jelani Day that was removed from the building at 104 E. Beaufort St. The poster was printed on paper and pasted to a sheet of particle board on the building. 

“We removed the tribute yesterday from the location because we have rules that people can’t post on public property, public rights of way, public sidewalks, etc.," town spokeswoman Cathy Oloffson told The Pantagraph on Thursday. "Typically we would just remove the work, but in this case we understand that this is an expression of sadness and grief over a tragic situation, so we’ve respectfully preserved the piece.”

The poster, which was printed on paper and pasted to a sheet of particle board on the building, was removed by workers who cut the board from the building to avoid destroying the piece of art. A notice was later placed over where the painting had been. The poster is being stored at the Normal Facility Management building, with plans being worked out to display it at ISU, officials said.

100121-blm-loc-2dayposter

A note from the Town of Normal shown Thursday explains the removal of a poster of ISU student Jelani Day from an uptown building owned by the town at 104 E. Beaufort St.

Day, 25, was studying speech pathology at ISU before his disappearance last month, which triggered national attention and emotional pleas for those with information to come forward. His body was pulled from the Illinois River three weeks ago and identified last week. A cause of death is pending further investigation and toxicology testing, police said.

The Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America, Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal and the Afrosocialists and Socialists of Color Caucus issued a statement saying, "The problem surrounding the image is not so much that the town decided to remove the artwork in an effort to preserve it like their notice claimed."

They added, "The problem is the way in which the town hastily removed the work and boarded up the wall as if sweeping Jelani's story and who he was under the rug."

Krystle Able, the public relations officer for socialist group, shared a photo of the mural on Facebook earlier in the week. That post was shared by Jelani's mother and to the Justice for Jelani Day page, where it had more than 1,000 reactions and 58 comments as of Thursday.

Able said it was disappointing that the town removed the poster before finding a way to preserve it in its original place.

"When I saw it was removed, I felt like it was a slap in the face to the more than 800 people who shared the post from my page and the hundreds of people that had also shared from Jelani's mother's page and others,” Able said.

She added, "Thousands of people found comfort and a little ray of sunshine from that image and the town of Normal erased it without any care."

Oloffson said the town felt like there was no alternative other than removing the poster and finding a way to preserve it. 

"We understand that this is something that is just really emotional for everyone involved and we're trying to be as respectful as we can,” she said.

Said Oloffson: “We definitely understand that it’s an emotional issue for our community and a difficult time, but the reality is if we let that stay up, then we have to let the next one stay up. So the alternative is that nothing stays up, and we can objectively say this is the process and we take whatever it is and we take it down."

She added, "The town doesn't want to be in a position to say this is OK, we'll leave it up, or this isn't OK and we'll take it down."

ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Thursday that the university is planning an event in the coming weeks which officials said could incorporate the mural. Details have not been finalized.

"Certainly, we are appreciative of the town reaching out to us and preserving that piece of artwork and giving it to us for use," Jome said.

Coverage of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day

Jelani "J.J." Day, 25, was last seen on Aug. 24 entering the Beyond/Hello dispensary in Bloomington. Authorities on Sept. 23 said his body was found in the Illinois River. 

Bloomington man, Illinois State University student reported missing, police say
Local News
breaking top story

Bloomington man, Illinois State University student reported missing, police say

  • Kade Heather
  • 0

Jelani J.J. Day was reported missing Wednesday by his family and an Illinois State University faculty member.

Bloomington police continue search for missing ISU grad student
Local News
breaking top story

Bloomington police continue search for missing ISU grad student

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

Bloomington police said Friday that officers are continuing their search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani J.J. Day, 25, who was reported missing Wednesday by his family.

Family sets up GoFundMe to find ISU student Jelani Day
Local News

Family sets up GoFundMe to find ISU student Jelani Day

  • Connor Wood
  • 0

Police, family and friends continue to search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day after he went missing last week. He was last on video camera on Aug. 24 at the Bone Student Center on campus.

Watch now: Mother of missing ISU graduate student Jelani Day pleads for her son's return
National News

Watch now: Mother of missing ISU graduate student Jelani Day pleads for her son's return

  • Updated
  • 0

Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day, recounts the last phone call she had with her son prior to his disappearance. Several people gathered…

Watch now: Loved ones continue search for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day
Local News
breaking top story

Watch now: Loved ones continue search for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

"I just want to hear him call me and say, 'Mama, I just called you because I want to hear your voice,'" Jelani Day's mother said Wednesday. 

Watch now: Jelani Day's mother speaks about her missing son
National News

Watch now: Jelani Day's mother speaks about her missing son

  • Updated
  • 0

Carmen Bolden Day, mother of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day, speaks at an event Friday night in support of the search for him.

Watch now: Prayers, search continue for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day
Local News
alert top story

Watch now: Prayers, search continue for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

"I want you to know, Jelani is not dead and we will find him," said his mother, speaking to a crowd of supporters on Friday night. 

Body found in LaSalle County; Bloomington police involved in investigation
Local News
breaking top story

Body found in LaSalle County; Bloomington police involved in investigation

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

Authorities are investigating after body was recovered Saturday morning from the Illinois River near LaSalle-Peru.

Search for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day continues into fourth week
Local News
top story

Search for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day continues into fourth week

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

A 25-year-old ISU graduate student remains missing. Here's what we know.

Search continues for missing Illinois State University; fundraising totals $12,503 to support search
Local News
top story

Search continues for missing Illinois State University; fundraising totals $12,503 to support search

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • 0

Graduate student Jelani Day was last seen the morning of Aug. 24.

Kinzy about missing ISU student: 'I ask that we all provide support to each other'
Local News
alert top story

Kinzy about missing ISU student: 'I ask that we all provide support to each other'

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • 0

The president of Illinois State University during her annual address to the campus community spoke about a graduate student who has been missing. 

Danville mayor asks for information about Jelani Day
State and Regional
topical

Danville mayor asks for information about Jelani Day

  • Jennifer Bailey Commercial-News
  • 0

"We always say here, see something, hear something, know something, say something. Someone out there has seen, heard or knows something."

A look at all of the images released in search for Jelani Day
Local News
top story

A look at all of the images released in search for Jelani Day

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • Updated
  • 0

Jelani Day, a 25-year-old graduate student at ISU, was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 walking into the Beyond / Hello in Bloomington, accord…

Watch now: Bloomington police discuss Jelani Day case on Thursday
State and Regional

Watch now: Bloomington police discuss Jelani Day case on Thursday

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • 0

Authorities on Thursday said a body discovered in a river nearly three weeks ago has been confirmed as a graduate student missing from Illinoi…

Body found in Illinois River is identified as missing ISU student Jelani Day
State and Regional
topical

Body found in Illinois River is identified as missing ISU student Jelani Day

  • Sarah Freishtat Chicago Tribune
  • 0

A body found floating in the Illinois River in LaSalle County has been identified as that of missing Illinois State University graduate studen…

Watch now: Bloomington Police discuss Jelani Day identification
Local News

Watch now: Bloomington Police discuss Jelani Day identification

  • David Proeber
  • 0

Missing ISU student identified after body found near Peru. READ MORE HERE.

Watch now: Bloomington police discuss impact of Jelani Day case
Local Crime & Courts
topical

Watch now: Bloomington police discuss impact of Jelani Day case

  • 0

Bloomington police Officer John Fermon during a press conference discusses the search for Jelani Day, the Illinois State University student wh…

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: ISU homecoming began after WW I

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News