Normal faces criticism over removing Jelani Day poster

NORMAL — Town officials on Thursday defended the removal of a memorial poster honoring Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day, who was found dead Sept. 4. The move has sparked a debate on social media about whether the decision was appropriate.

The poster, which showed an image of Day with the word “Jelani” over his head, was placed by an anonymous artist on the west side of the 104 E. Beaufort St. building in uptown Normal on Tuesday. Town officials took down the painting Wednesday, saying it violated town code.

“We removed the tribute yesterday from the location because we have rules that people can’t post on public property, public rights of way, public sidewalks, etc.," town spokeswoman Cathy Oloffson told The Pantagraph on Thursday. "Typically we would just remove the work, but in this case we understand that this is an expression of sadness and grief over a tragic situation, so we’ve respectfully preserved the piece.”

The poster, which was printed on paper and pasted to a sheet of particle board on the building, was removed by workers who cut the board from the building to avoid destroying the piece of art. A notice was later placed over where the painting had been. The poster is being stored at the Normal Facility Management building, with plans being worked out to display it at ISU, officials said.

Day, 25, was studying speech pathology at ISU before his disappearance last month, which triggered national attention and emotional pleas for those with information to come forward. His body was pulled from the Illinois River three weeks ago and identified last week. A cause of death is pending further investigation and toxicology testing, police said.

The Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America, Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal and the Afrosocialists and Socialists of Color Caucus issued a statement saying, "The problem surrounding the image is not so much that the town decided to remove the artwork in an effort to preserve it like their notice claimed."

They added, "The problem is the way in which the town hastily removed the work and boarded up the wall as if sweeping Jelani's story and who he was under the rug."

Krystle Able, the public relations officer for socialist group, shared a photo of the mural on Facebook earlier in the week. That post was shared by Jelani's mother and to the Justice for Jelani Day page, where it had more than 1,000 reactions and 58 comments as of Thursday.

Able said it was disappointing that the town removed the poster before finding a way to preserve it in its original place.

"When I saw it was removed, I felt like it was a slap in the face to the more than 800 people who shared the post from my page and the hundreds of people that had also shared from Jelani's mother's page and others,” Able said.

She added, "Thousands of people found comfort and a little ray of sunshine from that image and the town of Normal erased it without any care."

Oloffson said the town felt like there was no alternative other than removing the poster and finding a way to preserve it.

"We understand that this is something that is just really emotional for everyone involved and we're trying to be as respectful as we can,” she said.

Said Oloffson: “We definitely understand that it’s an emotional issue for our community and a difficult time, but the reality is if we let that stay up, then we have to let the next one stay up. So the alternative is that nothing stays up, and we can objectively say this is the process and we take whatever it is and we take it down."

She added, "The town doesn't want to be in a position to say this is OK, we'll leave it up, or this isn't OK and we'll take it down."

ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Thursday that the university is planning an event in the coming weeks which officials said could incorporate the mural. Details have not been finalized.

"Certainly, we are appreciative of the town reaching out to us and preserving that piece of artwork and giving it to us for use," Jome said.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

