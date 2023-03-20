NORMAL — Normal residents soon will not have to worry about the added cost of the town's vehicle use tax.
The Town Council on Monday eliminated the tax, which will end July 1.
The one-time tax of 0.75% is assessed on residents of Normal and Bloomington who register a newly purchased vehicle or other titled item at an address within either municipality, according to council documents. It includes motorcycles, boats, trailers and recreational vehicles.
Elimination of the tax will result in the town losing an estimated $360,000 in fiscal 2023-24 and an estimated $480,000 in future fiscal years, according to council documents.
The city of Bloomington still levies the tax.
Trustee Karyn Smith said she was pleased to see the motion move forward after she first mentioned it during the town's proposed budget discussion last month.
"To my mind, this is an opportunity for us to cut a tax that's not really a major component of our revenue stream, provide some relief to citizens who are making a car purchase or recreational boat or trailer, and I think this is a win-win for us," Smith said.
The tax is assessed on the purchase price of the individual item minus any trade-in value, according to council documents.
In an example town officials provided to illustrate the tax, a resident who buys a $35,000 with a trade-in valued of $10,000 would pay $187.50, which is 0.75% of the $25,000 difference.
The town collects the tax for both municipalities and allocates the assessed amount depending on the address where the vehicle is registered, according to council documents. That function now will be transferred to the City of Bloomington.
Annually, Normal collects about $500,000 from the tax, but it costs about $59,000 to administer. The city of Bloomington pays $39,000 of that cost with Normal covering the rest.
Smith noted recent reports of the town's strong revenue growth, especially in local and state sales tax, due largely to the community's growth.
"In the budget forecast, it's in the neighborhood of half a million in the next five years of the forecast and the budget has included (a) contingency of ($750,000)," Smith said. "So if we we're to eliminate this, we're cutting into that contingency that allows us to make this elimination of this tax without really endangering other programs of the town."
Trustees Scott Preston said that it is not often to see a tax be eliminated and it shows good leadership from Smith and the rest of council for discussing the matter and bringing it forward.
"Taxes quite often are not popular in general. This is one that is especially unpopular with a lot of residents, I think in part because of the surprise factor of people not anticipating it," Preston said. "Then especially if it's after the sale (and) getting communication from the town suggesting that they then owe for it is not often a welcomed communication."
In agreement, Trustee Kevin McCarthy jokingly said he wished that something like this would have come to the council sooner when he purchased a vehicle in 2021.
Trustee Kathleen Lorenz asked if there has been any communication with Bloomington about the elimination of the tax. City Manager Pam Reece said the city is comfortable with taking over the collection of the tax by the fall but she does not know if the city has any intentions of making a similar change.
Reece also said that Bloomington will continue to collect food and beverage taxes on behalf of both municipalities and will continue to remit Normal's share.
Although favoring ending the tax, Trustee Stan Nord said he thinks this is a tax benefit that will help the rich more than those truly in need. He said he would have liked to see something like lowering a utility tax.
"We talked about how we want to make our community more affordable, we want to help the people that are truly in need," Nord said. "This is a tax for people that can afford to buy vehicles and the more often you buy vehicles, the more expensive the vehicle, the more it helps you."
Nord added that he will never vote to keep a tax and will always vote to remove one, but he wanted to see something that more people would have benefited from.
Trustee Chemberly Harris said it is not always easy for people to secure a car loan, purchase a vehicle and pay the tax due to financial hardships.
Harris also said that she was approached by someone who had recently purchased a vehicle after receiving a loan and said they could not pay the vehicle use tax.
"These are people who are barely getting a loan because their credit is low and it's not because they just messed it up. Sometimes it is having very bad financial situations in their life, like losing a job and being homeless for months on end, and now finally have an opportunity to do something with themselves," Harris said.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, three residents spoke on a pending bill that State Rep. Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington, filed on Feb. 17. The residents called the town a "tyrannical government" and accused it of breaking the law and gerrymandering.
Normal and its critics were involved in a legal battle over whether Normal was a town or a village and what offices it was required to elect. Town attorney Brian Day said 11th Circuit Judge Mark Fellheimer ruled in the case and now the legislation seeks to codify that ruling in state law.
The legislation, H.B. 3337, would amend a state law to allow incorporated towns to elect six trustees and exempt the town from being required to elect a town supervisor, clerk, assessor and collector.
McCarthy attended a March 9 hearing to represent the town.
The lawsuit was about whether the town clerk was required to certify candidates' petitions for the offices of town collector and town supervisor, two offices that are not part of Normal's government body, and town clerk, a position that is currently appointed.
Fellheimer ruled for the town and dismissed the case.
As for the legislation, Day said the town simply wanted to wait for the appeal process to pass before seeking the change in the legislature.
"Specifically the General Assembly wanted to wait for the appeal decision to pass just to make sure that there wasn't an appeal that was going to affect that," Day said. "This merely codifies what the judge says and what is existing law at this point."
"It doesn't change anything, not one iota from what we came out of after that court case," Day added.
In other business, the council:
- Re-established the the Moratz Façade Improvement Grant program, which will provide support for uptown Normal business owners to improve their properties
- Authorized a contract extension with CivicPlus for website services for $33,406
- Authorized the purchase of eight cardiac monitors and defibrillators from ZOLL Medical Corp. for $371,256.20
- Accepted a proposal from Presidio Networked Solutions Group for electronic storage area network infrastructure for $366,485.55
- Accepted a proposal from Scientel Solutions for a new network design and security measures for $712,727, including an annual service cost for $68,933.