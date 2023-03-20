Smith noted recent reports of the town's strong revenue growth, especially in local and state sales tax, due largely to the community's growth.

"In the budget forecast, it's in the neighborhood of half a million in the next five years of the forecast and the budget has included (a) contingency of ($750,000)," Smith said. "So if we we're to eliminate this, we're cutting into that contingency that allows us to make this elimination of this tax without really endangering other programs of the town."

Trustees Scott Preston said that it is not often to see a tax be eliminated and it shows good leadership from Smith and the rest of council for discussing the matter and bringing it forward.

"Taxes quite often are not popular in general. This is one that is especially unpopular with a lot of residents, I think in part because of the surprise factor of people not anticipating it," Preston said. "Then especially if it's after the sale (and) getting communication from the town suggesting that they then owe for it is not often a welcomed communication."

In agreement, Trustee Kevin McCarthy jokingly said he wished that something like this would have come to the council sooner when he purchased a vehicle in 2021.