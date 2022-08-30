Normal electoral board rules for objection on council referendum; respondents plan to appeal

NORMAL — Normal's electoral board ruled Tuesday in favor of an objection to a petition seeking a Nov. 8 referendum on how the Town Council is elected, but backers said they plan to appeal in court.

The council currently is elected at large, but a petition signed by more than 2,000 residents earlier in August calls for changing to a council based on districts similar to Bloomington's wards. The electoral board found it did not align with state law.

The board's members, Mayor Chris Koos, Town Clerk Angie Huonker and council member Kevin McCarthy, voted unanimously to uphold the objection filed by Normal resident Patrick Dullard on Aug. 15, according to town documents. The findings were based on two state laws.

The statutes, 65 ILCS 5/3.1-25-80 and 10 ILCS 5/28-1, authorize a referendum to divide a village into districts, but such a referendum is not allowed unless it is authorized by statute. The Town of Normal does not fall under the legal definition of a village, the board found.

David Shestokas, a former GOP candidate for Illinois attorney general from Orland Park acted as legal counsel for petition backer Kathy Siracuse and others. He told reporters after the ruling that the statutes apply to towns as well as villages because case law has found that the designations are synonymous.

He also said the Town of Normal is really a village, based on how it elects officers.

"There's only three kinds of municipalities that are recognized in the Illinois Municipal Code. One is city, one is incorporated town and the other is a village," Shestokas said. "Clearly Normal is not a city. ... In terms of what an incorporated town is, there's not a specific definition but there are specific duties if you are an incorporated town and actually there's only one incorporated town that actually exists in the state of Illinois."

Cicero, a suburb of Chicago, follows all the rules and definitions of an incorporated town and elects a town clerk, supervisor, collector, treasurer and a president, which Normal does not do, Shestokas said.

"And that has been a requirement for an unincorporated town to conduct its business properly and legally since 1985," he added.

The board overruled a second objection to the number of valid petition signatures because it failed to identify any specific signatures to challenge.

Dullard also argued petition pages circulated by nonresidents should be invalidated because nonresidents should not be allowed to influence the government in a community in which they do not reside, according to board documents.

Statute 10 ILCS 5/28-3 does not require circulators to be residents, and "to hold otherwise would be an unauthorized change or addition to the statute," the board found.

Another objection to the participation of the town clerk in checking the records made by Siracuse and others was overruled as a subject for debate.

For now, Shestokas said he and his clients will be filing an appeal to to the McLean Count Circuit Court, which is expected to be a "fairly expedited" procedure. They have five days to file the appeal.

"It's us, Ms. Siracuse, versus the electoral board and Mr. Dullard," he said. "I would be filling an appeal on her behalf ... and that's where we'll go from here."

In terms of compensation, he said he has not given anyone a bill for his services yet but the group is raising money to "defer some of those expenses."

The signatures collected were from a mix of residents and political figures, including town Trustee Stan Nord; former mayoral candidate Marc Tiritilli; McLean County Board candidate Steve Harsh; Jim Fisher, who ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination for state representative; and Krystle Able, who is running as a Democrat for the County Board.

Backing a petition is a group of residents called "Citizens for a Better Normal," which has a fundraising page online but is not registered as a political action committee.