NORMAL — Developers of a new cannabis dispensary proposed for Normal say they plan to keep trying after the town council's rejection of the plans.

The Normal Town Council on Monday voted 6-1 against High Haven, which would have been the town's second cannabis dispensary, after residents expressed concerns about the location and its potential effect on children and young adults.

"As a female entrepreneur in the cannabis space and as a minority, I think it set us back quite a bit," said High Haven CEO and founder Mahja Sulemanjee in an interview with the Pantagraph on Tuesday. "It's not just our business timeline, but I think on the social reform side of things, we were looking to really diversify ownership and decrease the wealth income gap."

But, she said, "This doesn't mean we're not going to keep moving forward."

The Glenview-based business's plan, approved Jan. 19 by town's Zoning Board of Appeals, was to open at 106 Mall Drive, now occupied by the Mandarin Garden House restaurant.

Some residents objected to a cannabis dispensary in a busy retail area frequented by youths and families.

"What is our collective responsibility as a community and what is your collective responsibility as leaders to locate these businesses, if we do choose to have them in our town, wisely?" said Jason Damkoehler, lead pastor at Journey Church in Normal, during Monday's meeting. "I want to encourage you (to) look at these college students differently."

According to council documents, the development aimed to enhance green space around the property and add a security system with surveillance cameras, alarms and a second delivery area with security fencing.

The Mall Drive location has ample parking with 27 spaces and the company promised its security staff would verify customers’ IDs twice, once at the door and again when they are checking out, Sulemanjee said.

"We are compliance-heavy and we follow every rule by the book," she said, "and maybe part of the disadvantage here because we followed everything that they asked and we worked with them hand-in-hand and this was a real surprise to many of us.

"We do plan on reaching out to the town council folks and really understanding where their heads are at, and really explain to them what the ramifications of this really means."

Other residents and trustees suggested the traffic congesting that area would only worsen if the dispensary was opened and recommended the owners pick another location.

Mayor Chris Koos said Monday the issue of traffic would have to be decided at a later time and the business would be regulated to the same standard as any other dispensary in the state.

"In terms of the morality of this issue, there's some notion that a business like this could be a gateway to improper use. I think we all know that's probably not the easiest way for young people to get a hold of alcohol or drugs," Koos said Monday. "We have to be realistic about what we do with businesses that regulate it and have good intentions as compared to what really happens."

Although those comments seemed to indicate support for the plan, Koos said Tuesday that he was not completely fond of the location.

Gabriel Judd, chief compliance officer and general counsel with High Haven, said Tuesday that they worked with local real estate agent John Albee for months to find a location that complied with all of the zoning requirements for a special use permit and fit within their budget.

Now that the proposal was dropped, they have to start looking for new locations as soon as possible, Judd said.

"We worked with the Town of Normal's Planning Department throughout this entire process," Judd said. "When we kept getting the green light and then went through the whole process and incurred all the cost we did, we were working hand-in-hand with them, so that's why I didn't understand why the town council acted as if they were caught by surprise."

Trustee Stan Nord, who also voted against the dispensary, offered a map to Albee that showed suggested locations for where the dispensary could be located without affecting surrounding businesses.

The map was from the council's Nov. 18, 2019, meeting agenda where trustees voted to amend a zoning code to regulate adult-use cannabis facilities, Nord said.

“There are other places that not going to have businesses by them that will have the negative impact,” Nord said Tuesday. “It’s unfortunate that this is the way that it works. I think that they should find out who it is that assured them that this would go through, because they shouldn’t have been surprised by this outcome.”

Trustee Chemberly Harris was the only council member to vote in favor of the special use permit.

Harris said Monday that it is difficult to legislate morality because every individual has a different perspective and comes from different backgrounds.

"Where do you stop, because when you start crossing lines, you open more doors to have to legislate everything and go further and that's what makes it difficult ... If I legislate that today, then I have to legislate somebody else's other moral compass tomorrow and that's where I always struggle with," Harris said Monday.

Judd said Tuesday that the developers had already changed their application to accommodate some concerns before the meeting. Just a few hours before, at 4 p.m. Monday, they were asked by the town staff if they would like to withdraw their application because it appeared they might not have all the votes needed.

He said the developers plan to submit an application to the state for an extension on this dispensary license, since it can only be used in the Bloomington-Normal region and expires on March 19 if a site isn't finalized.

They are looking at other properties in Normal but are also considering Bloomington as a possible location.

"It puts us in a bad position, though, because there's a rush to get these things up and open," Judd said. "The competition is incredibly fierce for a location to get open."

