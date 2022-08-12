Normal council to vote on Wintergreen subdivision plans

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Monday will vote on rezoning property and a preliminary development plan for the Wintergreen subdivision.

Wintergreen, which encompasses roughly 26 acres, is north of Raab Road and west of Towanda Avenue. The proposed ordinance would change the approximately 4-acre portion of Wintergreen from a single-family residential area (R-1) to a mixed residential designation (R-2).

The preliminary plan will allow for the developer to build out the remainder of the subdivision, said Town Communications Director Cathy Oloffson.

If approved, Champaign-based developer Fairlawn Capital would move forward on constructing lots north and east of Beech Street and Chuck Murray Drive to accommodate duplexes, rather than single-family homes.

“The rezoning to the R-2 mixed residential basically would permit the construction of attached units to the interstate, and then if the council approves the proposed preliminary subdivision, then that will permit the build-out of the remaining plats in that subdivision,” Oloffson said.

Some residents oppose the plans. At an Aug. 4 meeting of the Normal Planning Commission, a number of residents voiced concerns about the potential effect of the proposal on traffic, stormwater infrastructure and their property values, according to city documents.

The subdivision was annexed into Normal in 2001 as part of an agreement with the Raycraft family, according to council documents.

The most recently approved plat within Wintergreen occurred in 2007, with the platting of 57 detached, single-family lots mostly north of Beech Street. The original plan deviated and converted Pfitzer Road into a cul-de-sac and five lots from zero-lot-line homes into detached homes.

The following year, zoning in the area changed to a single-family residential designation from Beech Street to the interstate, leaving no mixed residential zoning in place, but that annexation agreement expired in 2016.

The new preliminary subdivision plan is similar to the original plan in that it proposes single-family detached home lots for the bulk of the area with a strip of attached, zero-lot-line homes adjacent to or near the interstate, according to the council documents.

There are two differences between this proposal and the original plan, including the roadways being re-aligned and lots north of Beech Street having an average size of 7,200 to 8,000 square feet. The original plan had the average lot sizes ranging from 8,700 to 10,500 square feet.

Because of this, the current plan calls for a total of 285 lots — 259 detached and 26 attached — to the subdivision, which is four more than the original.

“The plan does provide options for more diverse housing types,” Oloffson said. “The lots are slightly smaller but the … quality of the home designs in the price points will likely start around $319,000.”

Other business

Also on Monday, the town council will vote to approve a modified grant agreement with the United State Department of Transportation to provide extra funding for the Underpass Project at Uptown Station.

The grant agreement is part of the 2019 Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program budget approved by the council on July 19, 2021.

This will add another $3,157,375 in federal funding for the project, increasing the BUILD fund to $16,157,375 and the overall project cost to $27,099,495.

The town share of the project cost remains unchanged at $1,692,120, which represents approximately 6% of the overall project.

Other items to be voted on include:

Approving an annexation agreement for the trails on Sunset Lake Subdivision, which is on the northeast corner of Airport Road and Ft. Jesse Road;

Approving a preliminary subdivision plan for a portion of trails on Sunset Lake Subdivision;

Authorizing the purchase of a 1-ton pickup truck from Runde Chevrolet for $63,269;

Authorizing a contract with McLean County Asphalt Co. Inc. for tennis and pickleball court improvements at Anderson and Underwood parks for $560,788.27;

Authorizing a contract with Rowe Construction, a division of United Contractors Midwest Inc., for the East Raab Road project from Hershey Road to Northpointe Drive for $313,260.65

Authorizing the city manager to solicit bids through the town’s energy broker for town-owned electricity accounts and execute an energy service agreement with the lowest responsible bidder