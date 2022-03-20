Normal council to vote on property acquisition, Heartland expansion

NORMAL — The Town of Normal is looking to buy a home.
The
Normal Town Council on Monday will consider authorizing a purchase purchase agreement for a parcel of property at 316 N. Glenn Ave.
City Manager Pam Reece said the single-family home on this property was brought to the town staff’s attention because it has been in deteriorating condition.
If the ordinance is approved, the town will use $12,500 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds to purchase the property, which sits close to Glenn Elementary.
Reece said the goal of the purchase would be to rehabilitate or demolish the house with the intent to redevelop it “for the purpose of maintaining it as a residential property."
According to council documents, the property would “ideally” be donated to a local housing provider or developer for rehabilitation and resale to “provide the opportunity to add a single-family housing unit to the available affordable housing stock.” If it needs to be demolished, CDBG funds can also be used for that.
This recommendation from staff comes after conversations with the property owner and aligns with the 2021-22 Annual Action Plan that budgets CDBG funds for acquisition and clearance for housing, according to the documents.
Reece said this practice of buying a parcel with the intent to add housing units has been done by Normal before, but not regularly.
She added town staff is open to hearing recommendations for future purchases like this and having conversations with property owners.
On Monday, the Normal Liquor Commission will also meet for the annual renewal of liquor licenses.
In other business, the council will consider
a resolution to conditionally approve the final plat at Heartland Community College, where the school will expand along West Raab Road a dding an agricultural facility on the west side of the campus in north Normal.
Council will also vote on an annexation agreement regarding property at the southwest corner of West College Avenue and Interstate 55.
The approximately 10.27 acres would be rezoned from agriculture to general business so the property owner, Travis Yordy, can use the land for a mini-storage facility.
PHOTOS: Illinois State women vs. Iowa at the NCAA Tournament
NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball
Illinois State guard Maya Wong (12) shoots the ball over Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Ron Johnson
Watch now: ISU, Iowa starters introduced
NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball
Illinois State guard Kayel Newland (13) and Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) position for a rebound during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Ron Johnson
NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball
Illinois State guard Juliunn Redmond (23) drives to the basket against Iowa during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Ron Johnson
Watch now: Illinois State women take the floor in Iowa City
NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball
Iowa forward Monika Czinano, left, and teammate Gabbie Marshall celebrate after a basket against Illinois State during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Ron Johnson
NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball
Illinois State guard Maya Wong (12) shoots over Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Ron Johnson
NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie directs her players against Iowa during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Ron Johnson
NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball
Iowa forward Monika Czinano (25) drives to the basket as Illinois State forward Chloe Van Zeeland (22) defends during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Ron Johnson
NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives the ball between Illinois State's Mary Crompton (3) and Kate Bullman (32) during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Ron Johnson
NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball
Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson (24) blocks the shot of Iowa forward Monika Czinano (25) during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Ron Johnson
NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives the ball against Illinois State forward Kate Bullman (32) during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Ron Johnson
NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball
Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson (24) looks to shoot as Iowa forward Monika Czinano (25) defends during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Ron Johnson
NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball
Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson (24) drives to the basket during the first half of a first-round game against Iowa in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Ron Johnson
NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball
Illinois State forward Kate Bullman (32) looks to get around Iowa guard McKenna Warnock (14) during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Ron Johnson
NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball
Iowa forward Addison O'Grady (44) drives the ball between Illinois State guard Mary Crompton (3) and forward DeAnna Wilson (24) during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Ron Johnson
NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball
Iowa forward Addison O'Grady (44) shoots over Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson (24) during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Ron Johnson
NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) is blocked by Illinois State forward Lexi Boles (25) as Illinois State's Juliunn Redmond (23) dribbles the ball during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Ron Johnson
NCAA Illinois St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach (4) knocks the ball from Illinois State guard Mary Crompton (3) during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Ron Johnson
Watch now: Iowa coach Lisa Bluder discusses Illinois State
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.