Normal council to vote on property acquisition, Heartland expansion

NORMAL — The Town of Normal is looking to buy a home.

The Normal Town Council on Monday will consider authorizing a purchase purchase agreement for a parcel of property at 316 N. Glenn Ave.

City Manager Pam Reece said the single-family home on this property was brought to the town staff’s attention because it has been in deteriorating condition.

If the ordinance is approved, the town will use $12,500 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds to purchase the property, which sits close to Glenn Elementary.

Reece said the goal of the purchase would be to rehabilitate or demolish the house with the intent to redevelop it “for the purpose of maintaining it as a residential property."

According to council documents, the property would “ideally” be donated to a local housing provider or developer for rehabilitation and resale to “provide the opportunity to add a single-family housing unit to the available affordable housing stock.” If it needs to be demolished, CDBG funds can also be used for that.

This recommendation from staff comes after conversations with the property owner and aligns with the 2021-22 Annual Action Plan that budgets CDBG funds for acquisition and clearance for housing, according to the documents.

Reece said this practice of buying a parcel with the intent to add housing units has been done by Normal before, but not regularly.

She added town staff is open to hearing recommendations for future purchases like this and having conversations with property owners.

On Monday, the Normal Liquor Commission will also meet for the annual renewal of liquor licenses.

In other business, the council will consider a resolution to conditionally approve the final plat at Heartland Community College, where the school will expand along West Raab Road adding an agricultural facility on the west side of the campus in north Normal.

Council will also vote on an annexation agreement regarding property at the southwest corner of West College Avenue and Interstate 55.

The approximately 10.27 acres would be rezoned from agriculture to general business so the property owner, Travis Yordy, can use the land for a mini-storage facility.

READ THE PACKET:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

