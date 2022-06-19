Normal council to hear pitch for license plate cameras

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Monday will discuss adding license plate readers to the police department’s tool kit.

A work session is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. in the Normal Council Chambers, on the fourth floor of Uptown Station.

The council will hear a presentation on Flock Safety’s license plate recognition system, which was approved in Bloomington in March after a number of residents and community groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, raised privacy concerns. The city’s Public Safety Community Relations Board gave the system an OK as a tool for crime-solving but not crime prevention.

No vote will be taken Monday on the license plate cameras.

Normal council will also hear a presentation on the results of the town’s pavement condition index assessment.

Town staff previously said the results of this assessment will help to guide the prioritization of the street department’s road projects, though recommendations for projects will be determined by town engineers and staff.

At the council meeting that follows the work session at 7 p.m. Monday, the town council will consider a resolution authoring a contract with Hoerr Construction Inc. for a project lining the sanitary sewer.

Hoerr was the low bidder at $790,078.

Council will also consider renewing the town’s agreement with the McLean County Regional Planning Commission.

Per the agreement, the regional planning commission would provide technical planning services, which it has done for more than 40 years.

The cost of services would be $54,000, the same as last year’s cost.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

